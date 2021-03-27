'For Recreational Use Only': TikTok User Slammed for Advising Men to Not Date Single Mothers

Being a woman, one has to deal with a lot of stereotypes and stigma, especially if one is a single mother. Adding to that stereotype is a recent TikTok video where a man, who claims to be a dating expert, advised his followers to not date single mothers seriously.

The TikToker who goes by the name @RealTalkMiami recently posted a video on his social media handle where he advised his followers, or rather his fellow men, that they will “never come first” for a woman who is a single mother and that they also “can not discipline” the child as it is not theirs. He further made another outrageous comment where he said that single mothers are for “recreational use only” and men should “protect” themselves and their wallets from such women.

It was no surprise that the video was slammed for being sexist. Many users left critical comments on the TikTok video that has garnered over 50,000 views. One of the users described the TikToker as a juvenile and not a real man. Mirror reported that one of the comments on the video which was left by a single mother read, “As a single mum, I’ll take the opportunity to say… that’s cool bro we don’t play with boys."

Pointing out how the self-proclaimed life coach reduced the emotional relationship to a “recreational use”, one user commented, “‘Recreational use only’!? This is trash." The comment further read that if he talks like this on a public platform, it terrifies them to think about what he does in private.

A child of a single mother also stepped in and wrote that it takes a real man to take on someone else’s child. The user shared their experience and mentioned that their step-dad was more of a father to them than their real father was. “You are clearly no man. Silly boy", read the comment, according to The Mirror.

Another woman slamming the “dating expert” wrote that she is probably speaking for all the mothers and they probably would not want him even for recreational use so he has nothing to worry about.