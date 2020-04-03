BUZZ

1-MIN READ

TikTok User Turning His Father Into Food Critic Anton Ego from 'Ratatouille' is a Work of Art

Image credits: @mmmjoemele / Disney.

In the short-clip, the user named Joe Mele revealed that some people have told him that his father resembles Anton Ego, and then he went on to show a picture of the animated character to his dad.

A video of a son transforming his reluctant father into Anton Ego, the food critic from Dinsey-Pixar film Ratatouille, has gone viral on video-sharing app TikTok.

The animated film is based on a rat who can cook. Ego is an arrogant food critic, who is near impossible to impress.

In the short-clip, the user named Joe Mele revealed that some people have told him that his father resembles Anton Ego, and then he went on to show a picture of the animated character to his dad. But, Mele’s father didn’t agree with him and said, ‘I don’t look like this man”.

However, Mele forces his disgruntled father to wear a black outfit with a scarf, and comb his hair like Ego. While combing, Mele can be heard saying to his dad, “Beautiful”. To this, his father replies, “Don’t touch me”. Mele’s father then does eye makeup and wears glasses.

In the end, Mele requests his dad to copy the exact expression shown in the picture, and voila.

Captioning the video, Mele wrote, “DAD ABSOLUTELY NAILED IT”.

Watch the doppelganger footage:


@mmmjoemele

DAD ABSOLUTELY NAILED IT😂 ##foryou

♬ original sound - mmmjoemele

Since being shared, the clip has gone viral and has garnered over 39 million views. It has received over 10 million likes and has fetched over 70,000 comments.

