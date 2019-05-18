Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

TikTok Users are Sharing Their 'Fruitful' Results of the #OrangeFace Challenge

Called 'Orange Face' the new challenge involves putting an 'Orange Face Filter' over a person's face and creating videos with it.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:May 18, 2019, 9:25 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
TikTok Users are Sharing Their 'Fruitful' Results of the #OrangeFace Challenge
Called 'Orange Face' the new challenge involves putting an 'Orange Face Filter' over a person's face and creating videos with it.
Loading...
Tik Tok has been in the news for a lot of reasons lately.

First, the Madras High Court had put a temporary ban on the app, citing it was being used as a platform to spread obscene and illicit content, with the primary target consumer being children and young adults, while questioning the app's impact on mental health of the average consumer. It had also highlighted the aspects of protecting a child from online abuse, which could be inflicted by strangers on a social media platform.

However, the ban was soon lifted.

Since then, users have come rushing back to the platform as it became available. In fact, desi Tik Tok users are already hooked onto a new challenge that's taking over the platform.

Called 'Orange Face' the new challenge involves putting an 'Orange Face Filter' over a person's face and creating videos with it.

Desi users are applying this new filter and using it in a lot of creative and uncommon ways. Here are some of the most favorite ones from Tik Tok users.




















About 300 million Indians, make up the Indian population on the Chinese app. This number is the 1/3rd of the total number of Users who use this app.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram