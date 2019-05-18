English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TikTok Users are Sharing Their 'Fruitful' Results of the #OrangeFace Challenge
Tik Tok has been in the news for a lot of reasons lately.
First, the Madras High Court had put a temporary ban on the app, citing it was being used as a platform to spread obscene and illicit content, with the primary target consumer being children and young adults, while questioning the app's impact on mental health of the average consumer. It had also highlighted the aspects of protecting a child from online abuse, which could be inflicted by strangers on a social media platform.
However, the ban was soon lifted.
Since then, users have come rushing back to the platform as it became available. In fact, desi Tik Tok users are already hooked onto a new challenge that's taking over the platform.
Called 'Orange Face' the new challenge involves putting an 'Orange Face Filter' over a person's face and creating videos with it.
Desi users are applying this new filter and using it in a lot of creative and uncommon ways. Here are some of the most favorite ones from Tik Tok users.
About 300 million Indians, make up the Indian population on the Chinese app. This number is the 1/3rd of the total number of Users who use this app.
