TikTok User's Catchy Sea Shanty on the Suez Canal Vessel Saga is the Best Thing on Internet Today

The Suez canal-Ever Given vessel saga has turned the internet’s past week into a rollercoaster ride. As the Egyptian authorities set on the Herculean task of freeing the giant ship that has been lodged sideways in the busy sea trade channel, halting trade and vessels on both sides, unprecedented conversations around the incident, some funny, some intense have kept netizens busy. Now, a social media user has come up with a very catchy sea shanty detailing the Ever Given’s tryst in the Suez Canal.

A sea shanty, or chanty is a typical traditional folk song that used to be sung by sailors on ships while they worked aboard. The songs used to be mostly positive and uplifting and were mostly sung by sailors on British and other European ships.

BBC journalist Sophia Smith Galer originally posted the video of her performing the catchy song on TikTok, which she also posted on her Twitter handle. Sophia starts off the shanty with something like this:

“There was once a ship in the Suez Canal

that got even more famous than Paul Mescal

The 400m Long Ever Given got stuck diagonally

How can one blocked waterway

stop 12 percent of global trade…"

Check out the entire shanty here:

I wrote a Suez sea shanty and I have no regrets pic.twitter.com/ExXcEKlUb3— Sophia Smith Galer (@sophiasgaler) March 27, 2021

She goes on to present facts and information on the huge vessel as part of the shanty in a similar catchy fashion. Sophia’s video has so far been liked by over 28,000 people on twitter and crossed over a million views on TikTok.

“The alternative route around the Cape of Good

Hope takes four weeks, ten tugboats and two dredger vessels

are all caught up in this big boat wrestle…."

Sophia’s song has gone viral on the internet as netizens praised her for her unique song and some also gave their own inputs for other versions of sea shanty.

Darn. I was working on this, I'd got as far as:There once was a ship down the Suez drivenThe name of the ship was the Ever GivenThe crew were tryin' to make a livin'Pull my little tugs, pull— Chris Hutchings #ChoirsForClimate (@hutchingsmusic) March 27, 2021

This is great! I’ve slightly adapted it and kept your refrain:There once was a boat called the Ever GivenIt was sailing down the Suez when it was off course drivenIt now is stuck despite all they’ve strivenPull ye little tugs, pull — Dr Silvannen Gerrard (@WingedBookWyrm) March 28, 2021

Hahaha this is brilliant! 😂— Habil Ahmed (@hblahmed) March 29, 2021

This is your best ever content— Stephen Canning (@EssexCanning) March 27, 2021

I like your version! I wrote mine a few days ago but did not record it: https://t.co/jI29LhRhO2 https://t.co/n5EdN096iL— Dr. S.A. Applin (@AnthroPunk) March 27, 2021

I wrote a haiku … it’s nowhere near as good as your sea shanty!The Suez CanalMan-made, Man-Blocked, and Man-FloppedEver Given Tale — Delaney Williams, Antifa treasurer (@AuthorDelaneyW) March 28, 2021

The 400 metre long vessel Ever Given has reportedly been straightened and freed from the shoreline, Earlier reports said that the ship may have been refloated, but the ship’s owner said that the vessel has only ‘turned’ and it will till take a few hours to make it fully afloat.