TikTok Users Cook up Hilarious Videos with Onions Even as Prices Continue to Rise

Onion prices in several parts of the country have been affecting the daily budget of households. In some cities onion is being sold at Rs. 150 a kilogram. The rising price of the vegetable, which is one of the key ingredients in the Indian kitchen, is leaving many teary-eyed.

Amid this social media is abuzz with rib-tickling memes and TikTok videos.

TikTok users are taking to the app uploading number of hilarious videos with #OnionCrisis. One of the videos shared by a user shows an auto-rickshaw driver is accepting onions instead of rupee for the fare. It also shows the driver giving small sized onion as change to the customer as the balance amount. Watch the video here:

Another video shows a man buying onion from a vegetable seller and as soon the shopkeeper fills the bag with onion, he locks it before leaving the place.

Another hilarious onion video on TikTok that has gone viral shows a man stealing onions from a vegetable shop instead of a Rs. 500 note lying on top of the vegetable.

In another funny video a man is seen eating his meal with an onion, tomato and garlic hanging in front of him. The man is seen taking bite from his plate and smelling each vegetable, signifying that they are too expensive to buy.

In a video, a man is seen eating his food at a food joint. He looks around and picks up pieces of onion that were served to him and tries to put them in his pocket.

Onion videos have been shared by users on Twitter too. Here are a few of them and they will surely make you "ROFL" (rolling on floor laughing).

In another video, a guest at a wedding function is seen gifting the bride a basket full on onion neatly packed, as her wedding gift.

Can anyone tell what the price of onion is in india nowadays? #OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/bFxOiTlQ3v — wasim khan (@Wasimkhan96) December 2, 2019

