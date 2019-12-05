Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

TikTok Users Cook up Hilarious Videos with Onions Even as Prices Continue to Rise

TikTok users are taking to the app uploading number of hilarious videos with #OnionCrisis.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 5, 2019, 6:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
TikTok Users Cook up Hilarious Videos with Onions Even as Prices Continue to Rise
Video grab. (TikTok)

Onion prices in several parts of the country have been affecting the daily budget of households. In some cities onion is being sold at Rs. 150 a kilogram. The rising price of the vegetable, which is one of the key ingredients in the Indian kitchen, is leaving many teary-eyed.

Amid this social media is abuzz with rib-tickling memes and TikTok videos.

TikTok users are taking to the app uploading number of hilarious videos with #OnionCrisis. One of the videos shared by a user shows an auto-rickshaw driver is accepting onions instead of rupee for the fare. It also shows the driver giving small sized onion as change to the customer as the balance amount. Watch the video here:

Another video shows a man buying onion from a vegetable seller and as soon the shopkeeper fills the bag with onion, he locks it before leaving the place.

Another hilarious onion video on TikTok that has gone viral shows a man stealing onions from a vegetable shop instead of a Rs. 500 note lying on top of the vegetable.

In another funny video a man is seen eating his meal with an onion, tomato and garlic hanging in front of him. The man is seen taking bite from his plate and smelling each vegetable, signifying that they are too expensive to buy.

In a video, a man is seen eating his food at a food joint. He looks around and picks up pieces of onion that were served to him and tries to put them in his pocket.

Onion videos have been shared by users on Twitter too. Here are a few of them and they will surely make you "ROFL" (rolling on floor laughing).

In another video, a guest at a wedding function is seen gifting the bride a basket full on onion neatly packed, as her wedding gift.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com