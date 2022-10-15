TikTok Users Discovering Jon Bon Jovi's Real Name in 2022 is Peak Internet

Rockstars have a penchant for taking to stage names. While some such as Marylin Manson and Axl Rose took to theirs due to popular demand, many others chose to do so as a stage name would appeal better to the masses and lead to widespread approval. In a similar vein, a TikTok user was shocked to find out the real name of the lead singer of the Bon Jovi band–Jon Bon Jovi, according to a LAD Bible report. The 60-year-old rockstar’s real name is Francis Bongiovi and internet users are annoyed at the fact that they didn’t know the fact sooner.

According to the report, TikTok user @ponderingjon’s fact-check video has been viewed over 1.8 million times since being uploaded on the social media platform. Users left hilarious comments on the post. One of the users said, “It’s like the time I learned that the L in Samuel L Jackson was LEROY.” Another hilarious comment read, “It shorts for Bon Bons. He likes the strawberry ones.” A third user jokingly said, “Jonathan Bonathan sounds good to me.”

It came to light that even Jon Bon Jovi liked the TikTok video. According to the music journal Noise Addicts, Bon Jovi’s name was first named back in the mid-70s when his music career began.

The report on Bon Jovi’s stage name revealed that his publicity executives wanted to make him more marketable. Jon Bon Jovi was born John Francis Bongiovi to an Italian-American family, but he liked the catchier name ‘Jon Bon Jovi’ when it was suggested to him as an alternative. The intention behind the name change was that it would be easier for the 80’s icon to sign posters with the new name. His band members and Bon Jovi did not have any objections to the change.

This bit of information was spoofed by the television show Saturday Night Live in an episode in 2007, with Jon’s consent and presence. He hosted the episode himself and hilariously played himself in the Bon Jovi-related parts.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here