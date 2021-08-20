TikTok User’s Pic of ‘Ghost’ Peeping Out From Under a Bridge is Scary

TikTok is one of the most-used video creating apps worldwide. Most of the time, it is in the news for funny and sometimes bizarre videos people upload on it. But this time, a user has posted a video of a ghostly figure under a bridge. In the video, shared by a TikTok user named ‘Hidden on Google Earth’, a ghostly apparition can be seen under a bridge. The apparition, which looks like a clown, is from the Cayuga Waterfront Trail, a highway bridge in New York.

The video became viral before long and over 10,50,000 people have seen it, Indy100.com reported. The face, which is seen peeking out from under the bridge, has deep black eyes. The face is white as paper and the lips are red. The user who shared the video titled it as ‘Pennywise?’ in a reference to the iconic horror character from Stephen King’s ‘It’.

This video has scared the living daylights out of the viewers. One user said that the face looks like a clown, while another user commented that “I’m never going to use a bridge again”.

Some people pointed out that the location was Ithaca, close to the famous Cornell University. A skeptical user said that it looked like graffiti and that the location was “probably just a student park”.

This is not the first time that the user ‘Hidden on Google Earth’, whose real name is Jason Cline, has managed to spook his viewers. In June, he had posted the video of a ghostly white man riding a bicycle in the middle of the deserted town called Rhyolite in Nevada. The man, however, was quickly outed as being the caretaker of a museum.

