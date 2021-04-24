TikTok Video Claims There's a Secret Reason Behind Flight Attendants Greeting You on Boarding

A TikTok user and flight attendant Kat Kamalani has often used social media to share industry secrets and her experiences in the profession. Kat has more than 588,000 followers on the platform whom she keeps entertaining and educating through her content. She recently posted a video on her account, sharing the real reason why the cabin crew greets passengers as they make their way to their seats. In the now-viral video which has gathered more than 2.4 million views, Kat asks people whether they have ever walked on a plane and noticed the flight attendants standing right there to greet them? Or saw them walk up and down the aisle?

She revealed that the cabin crew is doing a lot more than welcoming the passengers aboard — they are also sizing them up, trying to determine who is the fittest among them to help in case of any red flag situation or emergency arises. She said, “So, when you’re walking on the aeroplane and you see our happy, smiling face, we’re actually looking you up and down and we are trying to find our A.B.P.s.”

A.B.P. stands for Able Body People — people who are capable of helping the flight crew in case of a medical emergency situation, an unexpected landing or breach of security. A.B.Ps often include military personnel — easily identifiable as they are often invited to board planes ahead of other passengers — as well as pilots, firefighters, cops, doctors and nurses.

Many of her followers proceeded to ask her questions in the comment section. One of her followers asked how she would identify a doctor just by looking at them? “Oh, we know," she wrote, adding a wink emoji. Answering to another follower who posted the same question, she wrote that some passengers inform the staff about their profession and seat number, just in case.

