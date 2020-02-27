TikTok Video of Cleaning Flatmate's Messy Room is 'Sparking Joy' on the Internet

A student, who identifies herself as Sam Smithburger, cleaned her flat mate Jenna’s room as she was too overwhelmed by 6 classes, 2 jobs, and internship. The act, which can certainly be called as that of sheer kindness, showed how Sam cleaned each bit of the room and also did Jeena’s laundry.

In the video, which was originally shared on video sharing portal Tik-Tok, has been captioned as, “2020 is the year we check on our homies”.

During the course of the video, one can see Sam cleaning the room beginning from mopping to cleaning the dressing table, to organizing the study table and more. Moreover, the girl also cleaned the washroom including the glass, toilet and the bath tub. The cleaning spree, which lasted over six hours as claimed in the video, also included efforts by two other people, who Sam claims are her friends.





The video, which has been viewed over 8 million times and has been nearly liked 2 million times alone on TikTok, has now also made its way to other social media portals including micro-blogging site Twitter.

Twitter users as usual had very firm opinions about how they felt about the video which was shared by Prizzilla. The video, which has got around 12 million views was captioned as, “This is my favorite Tik Tok right now. Bless the friends and family who understand how stressful, depressing, and chaotic life can get”.

This is my favorite Tik Tok right now. Bless the friends and family who understand how stressful, depressing, and chaotic life can get. pic.twitter.com/cDLjRCashQ — Prizzilla (@prizziIIa) February 19, 2020

While most of the users were happy and wished for a friend like that, there were a bunch of users, who did not approve of this.

A user wrote, “This is real cute but I know that I would have a panic attack because I get really ashamed of my ADHD/ depression mess and having someone enter that space puts me on EDGE. Like I wouldn’t be able to think about anything other than them judging me for letting it get that bad”.

While another wrote, “YES! I’m the friend who won’t judge and there won’t be side commentary. you yell at yourself everyday about the mess, there’s no desire to hear it from someone else. I hate my depsression messes, that’s why I won’t talk shit about anyone else’s”.

YES! I’m the friend who won’t judge and there won’t be side commentary. you yell at yourself everyday about the mess, there’s no desire to hear it from someone else. I hate my depsression messes, that’s why I won’t talk shit about anyone else’s. — ray(ana) of ☀️ (@lolitslitfam) February 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Jenna, whose room had been cleaned by Sam came out in her support and said, “Ok yea I’m room girl I was embarrassed bc it’s hard to admit to struggling, especially to 7 million people but I’ve seen so many conversations about mental health start bc of this. Feeling supported instead of judged is huge. Sam is an incredible example of that I’m so lucky”.

Ok yea I’m room girl I was embarrassed bc it’s hard to admit to struggling, especially to 7 million people but I’ve seen so many conversations about mental health start bc of this. Feeling supported instead of judged is huge. Sam is an incredible example of that I’m so lucky https://t.co/VliftiCyuY — Jenna (@attentionjenna) February 19, 2020

Others who lauded Sam also shared their opinion.

i really need a friend like this in my life my anxiety and depression are so out of hand lately i wanna cry when i look around my bedroom at all the mess — bitter (zo) bean (@zoemargie) February 19, 2020

its good to do this actually, for a change in scenery. people who have mental problems might not see the actual way they were living, they thought it's "fine" or "normal". someone gotta show them how "normal" really is, then they'll realize that they are improving — Mokdin (@deanzail) February 19, 2020

i needed people like this in my life to be understanding when my apartment was in a bad state in december due to my mental health and depression, but instead my family made me feel like absolute shit about it. people who don’t deal w depression or anxiety or a lack of energy — lc ⭐️✨ (@wittlecow) February 20, 2020