TikTok Video of Cleaning Flatmate's Messy Room is 'Sparking Joy' on the Internet

Image credits: TikTok.

A student, who identifies herself as Sam Smithburger, cleaned her flat mate Jenna’s room as she was too overwhelmed by 6 classes, 2 jobs, and internship. The act, which can certainly be called as that of sheer kindness, showed how Sam cleaned each bit of the room and also did Jeena’s laundry.

In the video, which was originally shared on video sharing portal Tik-Tok, has been captioned as, “2020 is the year we check on our homies”.

During the course of the video, one can see Sam cleaning the room beginning from mopping to cleaning the dressing table, to organizing the study table and more. Moreover, the girl also cleaned the washroom including the glass, toilet and the bath tub. The cleaning spree, which lasted over six hours as claimed in the video, also included efforts by two other people, who Sam claims are her friends.


The video, which has been viewed over 8 million times and has been nearly liked 2 million times alone on TikTok, has now also made its way to other social media portals including micro-blogging site Twitter.

Twitter users as usual had very firm opinions about how they felt about the video which was shared by Prizzilla. The video, which has got around 12 million views was captioned as, “This is my favorite Tik Tok right now. Bless the friends and family who understand how stressful, depressing, and chaotic life can get”.


While most of the users were happy and wished for a friend like that, there were a bunch of users, who did not approve of this.

A user wrote, “This is real cute but I know that I would have a panic attack because I get really ashamed of my ADHD/ depression mess and having someone enter that space puts me on EDGE. Like I wouldn’t be able to think about anything other than them judging me for letting it get that bad”.

While another wrote, “YES! I’m the friend who won’t judge and there won’t be side commentary. you yell at yourself everyday about the mess, there’s no desire to hear it from someone else. I hate my depsression messes, that’s why I won’t talk shit about anyone else’s”.

Meanwhile, Jenna, whose room had been cleaned by Sam came out in her support and said, “Ok yea I’m room girl I was embarrassed bc it’s hard to admit to struggling, especially to 7 million people but I’ve seen so many conversations about mental health start bc of this. Feeling supported instead of judged is huge. Sam is an incredible example of that I’m so lucky”.

Others who lauded Sam also shared their opinion.


