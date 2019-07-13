Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tiktok Video of JCB Machines Doing 'Naagin Dance' Takes Internet by Storm

A Twitter user found how there several million views on random videos of JCB excavators on YouTube, and that soon turned into a trend.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 13, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
A Twitter user recently shared a TikTok video of a JCB excavator with the Naagin tune being played in the background and a man pretending to play a snake-charmer's flute. Needless to say, the video has gone viral. The new video follows the recent viral trend with the #JCBkikhudai, which showed memes and videos of excavations, carried out by the JCB excavator.

The new video shows a JCB excavator moving to the tunes of the song ‘Main Teri Dushman’ from the Bollywood movie Nagina as a man pretends to play a snake charmer’s flute.

The video, shared by a user Krishna Bhatt, was captioned, "thank you for not banning TikTok. #TikTok #ThursdayThoughts."

Since being posted the 15 second clip has already garnered over seventy thousand views, with netizens posting hilarious comments on the same, even comparing it to being a life saver post India’s defeat in the semifinals against New Zealand and subsequent exit from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Here's what they wrote:

JCB is known to go viral on social media from time to time. Last year #JCBKiKhudayi was one of the top trends on Twitter from the fact that several people, especially Indians are watching videos of an 'JCB' excavator digging up the dirt.

A Twitter user found how there several million views on random videos of JCB excavators on YouTube, and that soon turned into a trend.

