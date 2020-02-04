TikTok Video of Spiderman Dancing to Dhol Beats in Pakistan is Breaking the Internet

A video which is doing the rounds on the internet has a man dressed as Spiderman dancing to the tunes of Dhol at an amusement park in Pakistan.

The video clip, originally shared on TikTok, was shot in Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan Area in Punjab. In the clip, the ‘spiderman’ can be seen dancing to the beats of dhol and another folk instrument, along with two people dressed as Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

The clip which has gone viral online has also been shared on Facebook and has been viewed around 15 lakh times till now. Netizens have commented with various memes and funny comments on the clip.

As of now, the 47-second long video clip, which has by now been shared around 20 thousand times, has been captioned as, “Life of Spider Man in Pakistan.”

In December last year, a video clip had gone viral in which people dressed in like Avengers characters could be seen dancing to Bollywood song Disco Deewane from a Karan Johar film Student of the Year.

The video was viewed over one lakh times on micro blogging site Twitter and was captioned as, “If Karan Johar made Avengers”

If Karan Johar made Avengers pic.twitter.com/htEMyGUdqz — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 5, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.