TikTok Video of Spiderman Dancing to Dhol Beats in Pakistan is Breaking the Internet
The video clip, originally shared on TikTok, was shot in Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan Area in Punjab.
Video grab. (Image credit: TikTok)
A video which is doing the rounds on the internet has a man dressed as Spiderman dancing to the tunes of Dhol at an amusement park in Pakistan.
The video clip, originally shared on TikTok, was shot in Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan Area in Punjab. In the clip, the ‘spiderman’ can be seen dancing to the beats of dhol and another folk instrument, along with two people dressed as Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.
@op_tiktok_videos
Spiderman Ke Bhangre Check Karo Sirf 😂😂😂😂😂😂#like #bhangra #foryoupage #crew07 #op_tiktok_videos #share #1million #duet #like #1millionaudition♬ original sound - Ahmed Ali
The clip which has gone viral online has also been shared on Facebook and has been viewed around 15 lakh times till now. Netizens have commented with various memes and funny comments on the clip.
As of now, the 47-second long video clip, which has by now been shared around 20 thousand times, has been captioned as, “Life of Spider Man in Pakistan.”
In December last year, a video clip had gone viral in which people dressed in like Avengers characters could be seen dancing to Bollywood song Disco Deewane from a Karan Johar film Student of the Year.
The video was viewed over one lakh times on micro blogging site Twitter and was captioned as, “If Karan Johar made Avengers”
If Karan Johar made Avengers pic.twitter.com/htEMyGUdqz— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 5, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Poco X2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999: Specifications, Offers, Availability and More
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Claims Arhaan Khan Did Black Magic on Rashami Desai
- This Artist Tricked Google Maps to Create Fake Traffic With 99 Spare Phones
- Kareena and Karisma Kapoor Shake a Leg at Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra's Wedding Bash
- Cricket Fans Play the Guessing Game as 'Mysterious' Man Dancing With Chahal Intrigues Internet