Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

TikTok Video of Spiderman Dancing to Dhol Beats in Pakistan is Breaking the Internet

The video clip, originally shared on TikTok, was shot in Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan Area in Punjab.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 4, 2020, 11:35 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
TikTok Video of Spiderman Dancing to Dhol Beats in Pakistan is Breaking the Internet
Video grab. (Image credit: TikTok)

A video which is doing the rounds on the internet has a man dressed as Spiderman dancing to the tunes of Dhol at an amusement park in Pakistan.

The video clip, originally shared on TikTok, was shot in Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan Area in Punjab. In the clip, the ‘spiderman’ can be seen dancing to the beats of dhol and another folk instrument, along with two people dressed as Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

@op_tiktok_videos

Spiderman Ke Bhangre Check Karo Sirf 😂😂😂😂😂😂#like #bhangra #foryoupage #crew07 #op_tiktok_videos #share #1million #duet #like #1millionaudition

♬ original sound - Ahmed Ali

The clip which has gone viral online has also been shared on Facebook and has been viewed around 15 lakh times till now. Netizens have commented with various memes and funny comments on the clip.

As of now, the 47-second long video clip, which has by now been shared around 20 thousand times, has been captioned as, “Life of Spider Man in Pakistan.”

In December last year, a video clip had gone viral in which people dressed in like Avengers characters could be seen dancing to Bollywood song Disco Deewane from a Karan Johar film Student of the Year.

The video was viewed over one lakh times on micro blogging site Twitter and was captioned as, “If Karan Johar made Avengers”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram