TikTok Video of Thoughtful Doggo Petting and Comforting Her Friends at Daycare is All of Us

A video of a black German shorthaired pointer petting other dogs at doggy daycare is winning hearts on social media.

The four-legged animal is identified as Ruby. She seems to be a very friendly dog.

The clip was originally shared by her owner on video-sharing portal TikTok. Ontario based Alanah Lorraine shared it with the caption, "Ruby always trying to make friends!”

In the video, one can see her patting a golden retriever, after which she puts her paw affectionately on another dog's back. The footage, which got a good amount of attention from TikTok users, broke the internet after a famous dog page posted it on the microblogging Twitter platform.

Posted by ‘We Rate The Dogs’ handle, the video till now has crossed over 7.7 million views and has got over 464 thousand likes and over 91 thousand retweets.

The adorably cute clip obviously drew almost all of Twitter’s attention, with people showering their love on the furry being.

Some of the reactions included:

This is Ruby. She likes to pet the other dogs at daycare. 14/10 extremely relatable pic.twitter.com/5KgOnL5kwW — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) March 31, 2020

Ruby can say “I’ve pet that dog!” @IvePetThatDog — Trump Wears Shoe Lifts (@WCornelius10) March 31, 2020