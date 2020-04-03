BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

TikTok Video of Thoughtful Doggo Petting and Comforting Her Friends at Daycare is All of Us

Screenshot from TikTok video uploaded by @alanahlorraine.

Screenshot from TikTok video uploaded by @alanahlorraine.

The clip was originally shared by her owner on video-sharing portal TikTok. Ontario based Alanah Lorraine shared it with the caption, 'Ruby always trying to make friends!''

Share this:

A video of a black German shorthaired pointer petting other dogs at doggy daycare is winning hearts on social media.

The four-legged animal is identified as Ruby. She seems to be a very friendly dog.

The clip was originally shared by her owner on video-sharing portal TikTok. Ontario based Alanah Lorraine shared it with the caption, "Ruby always trying to make friends!”

@alanahlorraine

ruby always trying to make friends!! ##foryou ##fyp ##foryoupage ##dogsoftiktok ##tiktokdogs ##dogdaycare

♬ You've Got a Friend In Me - Cavetown

In the video, one can see her patting a golden retriever, after which she puts her paw affectionately on another dog's back. The footage, which got a good amount of attention from TikTok users, broke the internet after a famous dog page posted it on the microblogging Twitter platform.

Posted by ‘We Rate The Dogs’ handle, the video till now has crossed over 7.7 million views and has got over 464 thousand likes and over 91 thousand retweets.

The adorably cute clip obviously drew almost all of Twitter’s attention, with people showering their love on the furry being.

Some of the reactions included:


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,088

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,301

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    156

     

  • Total DEATHS

    56

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    759,673

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,034,163

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    220,025

     

  • Total DEATHS

    54,465

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres