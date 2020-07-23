TikTok Video on DIY Home Decor with Books is Every Bibliophile's Worst Nightmare

Coronavirus lockdown has been a major push for people to embrace a lot of creative activities and one of them definitely are home decor hacks.

And in another recent incident, a home decor video created with books has gone viral only to leave book lovers fuming. No, it's not another artsy way to show off your book collection and adding lights on them. Something, well, a little odd!

The TikTok video shows a woman coating three books with black and white paints, drying them and then varnishing at the end. At the end she piles the three books with alternating black&white colours with words 'Chanel', 'Dior' and 'Louis Vuitton' written on them, placing a glass-like structure on top of the stack.

The video was shared with book designer, Ryan Hammond, who said, "Help. Have just come across this horror on TikTok and had to share with all of you book people because a little bit of me died inside."

100% should go to jail pic.twitter.com/PA4Z1u84Ha — Ryan Hammond (@hamdesign) July 6, 2020

Help. Have just come across this horror on TikTok and had to share with all of you book people because a little bit of me died inside pic.twitter.com/Zj6eH4qXGG — Ryan Hammond (@hamdesign) July 6, 2020

The viral hack left netizens extremely vexed, with most of them expressing their disturbance at this sight.

I'd watch a horror film where she tried this with an ancient arcane cursed book and suffers the consequences... — T.W. Burgess (@manoghosts) July 7, 2020

Why ruin perfectly good books to make the cheapest looking “decor” though!! Books are beautiful leave them alone 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eXn6urHNcn — Imogen Gell (@Imogell) July 6, 2020

For what purpose? For what goal is this atrocity taking place? — David Paul Nixon (@newghoststories) July 7, 2020

I honestly don’t understand why they would do this pic.twitter.com/ySCvjVx5lF — Ryan Hammond (@hamdesign) July 7, 2020

God help us all pic.twitter.com/vYHnv15KU5 — Ryan Hammond (@hamdesign) July 6, 2020

Few weeks back, a TikTok user gave a treat to all the FRIENDS fans who are also sucker for DIY home decor! The user has gave her bedroom the ultimate FRIENDS makeover by successfully transforming her bedroom door to that of the famous door from Monica and Chandler Bing's apartment.