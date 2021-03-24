TikTok Video Reveals How Former Doctor Scared of Being Buried Alive Fit Window on His Graveyard

An unusual grave located in Vermont has become a tourist attraction after the story behind it has gone viral on social media. Apparently, the grave was built for a man who feared being buried alive. So, he had a window fitted so one could peek inside to ensure that he is really dead.

Dr Timothy Clark Smith was so horrified of being buried alive that he created his own unique gravesite and came up with an innovative design including a window and a bell to ring if he ever woke up in his grave.

The strange grave is located in Evergreen Cemetery in New Haven, Vermont, where tourists come to visit this famous resting place and peek down the window to look at the late doctor. A TikTok user @bobbiecurtislee explained the story behind the popular site in a video. In the 53-second video, she explained the fear of being buried alive might seem irrational, but it was “actually more common than people realize.”

Dr Smith passed away on the day of Halloween in 1893, she added, and said that “he never needed to use the bell.” The grave, with a window, is still located in Vermont, but the low visibility makes it difficult to see what’s inside after all these years.

She goes on, “But I can’t imagine being a grave keeper, hearing a bell ringing in the middle of the night, knowing that you’re the only one there.”

TikTok users have been left scarred by the creepy story as one of the users commented saying, “Imagine walking by and you hear the bell ring.” Another user commented that he had chills after watching the video.

Another person wrote that “back in those days, the bell thing was very common because many people were scared of being buried alive.”