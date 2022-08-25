TikTok Video Showing Plane 'Stuck' in Sky Goes Viral. Here's Science Behind it

A person recently managed to record a clip of a plane stuck mid-air on camera. It seems like the airplane has stopped moving due to a simulation glitch and is just floating in the sky. The bizarre footage originally surfaced on TikTok but gradually spread across various social media platforms. The short clip shows a small airplane that looks like it is frozen in the sky. The person shooting the video is heard saying, “Look, everybody can see me walking. I am walking.” The person then pans the camera towards the sky and shows the plane. “The plane is not moving,” the person says.

This is not the first time that such a phenomenon has been caught on camera and has baffled netizens. In another video shared by ViralHog, a person sitting in a moving car is capturing an airplane that is going in the opposite direction. But the plane does not seem to move at all.

Another video shows the same thing happening near Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. The video was shared by a user on YouTube in 2018.

These sightings are extremely rare and make the viewer question if it is actually real or not. But when a little bit of science is added to the situation, it makes it a lot easier for the person to fathom how something like this can actually happen.

Actually, the planes that seem to be just stuck in the sky are optical illusions. Aircraft carriers frequently go through headwind and tailwind. While a tailwind blows in the direction of the aircraft, a headwind blows against the moving direction of the plane. Due to very strong headwinds, the airplanes look like they have ceased moving but in reality, are moving very, very slow. The buoyancy of the aircraft is not affected.

