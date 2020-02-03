TikTok Video Shows Harmonica Stuck inside Woman's Mouth, Plays Everytime She Breathes
The girl, despite being in trouble, did not forget to go put a video of her ordeal on her TikTok account
Video grab. (Image credit: TikTok)
A recent video that has surfaced on TikTok recently shows a harmonica being stuck in the mouth of a girl.
According to reports, Mollie O’Brien, a high school student from Ontario, put an entire harmonica in her mouth to entertain her little cousin, thinking it’d be a harmless.
The idea did not turn out well as the instrument got lodged in her jaw and made music with every single breath.
O’Brien, despite being in trouble, did not forget to go put a video of her ordeal on her TikTok account. The video garnered over 7 million views and thousands of reactions.
But, the girl did not share online her attempts to get the instrument out of her mouth. She captioned the video, “I just did a bad thing”, a Bill Wurtz song.
@mollieobrien
going to cheo to get my harmonica removed... #foryou #fyp #foryoupage #dissapointment #failure #mymomdoesntloveme #idiot♬ I just did a bad thing bill wurtz - cameron.tr
Speaking to Buzzfeed News, she said that the instrument started to hurt after 30 minutes and later she felt numb. She added that more than harmonica, the thought that her mother would now ‘kill her’ made her anxious.
However, the girl’s mother got to know about the incident and she rushed her to a hospital.
O’Brien was found to have not suffered any teeth or bone injury. The doctor asked her not to repeat the mistake after safely taking the harmonica out.
