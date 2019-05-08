English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TikTok Video Shows Man Refusing to Marry Because the Woman Did Not Cast Her Vote
The man, who is planning to propose to his girlfriend, is seen backing out at the last minute when he finds out that she had decided not to cast her vote.
The man, who is planning to propose to his girlfriend, is seen backing out at the last minute when he finds out that she had decided not to cast her vote.
Another TikTok video that'll make you cringe. The video, which has now gone viral, features a young man as he is about to propose to a woman. But what makes this video stand out from the countless TikTok videos that flood our feeds?
The video apparently encourages people to vote. The man, who is planning to propose to his girlfriend, is seen backing out at the last minute when he finds out that she had decided not to cast her vote.
While the source of the TikTok video is unknown, it has been shared multiple times on Twitter. According to reports, the video was shot in Delhi.
The video begins with the man confessing to his friends that he wants to propose to his girlfriend. He seems rather nervous and apprehensive but is egged on by his friends to go ahead with the proposal. The next scene shows the guy going to meet the girl in question and going down on his knees. However, something changes the moment the girl holds her hand out; the guy apologises and chooses not to continue with the proposal.
The girl, completely bamboozled by now, asks him what changed his mind. He replies saying he cannot marry someone who willingly chooses not to exercise her franchise. In typical filmy style, he says "Jo apne desh se pyaar nai kar sakta, vo mujhse kya pyaar karega?"
In case you missed it, here's the video:
A lot of people called the young man "a responsible youth", but in what universe is this justified?
— Dr. Angad Singh Chowdhry (@angadc) May 5, 2019
“At the risk of seeming ridiculous, let me say that the true revolutionary is guided by a great feeling of love. It is impossible to think of a genuine revolutionary lacking this quality.”
Indian Tik Tok: pic.twitter.com/dlF5MWzIbd
A lot of people called the young man "a responsible youth", but in what universe is this justified?
