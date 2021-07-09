Plane Landing At 'World's Most Dangerous Airport' Will Keep You on Edge of Your Seat

Most of the time airports in almost every country are nothing impressive—runways, terminals, baggage carousels and all the usual jazz. However, in some parts of the world, engineers had to really think out of the box to make a functional airport a possibility. While some are built on desolate lands, others have roads or railways running right through the runway, and a few others are made of snow. Recently a video of a similar dangerous airport has surfaced on social media.

The nail-biting video has been uploaded by a TikTok user @azey_rlb. The clip shows the view from the plane’s cockpit as it approaches the Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport on the Portuguese island of Madeira. Initially, the pilot can be seen flying in clear blue skies and later making a smooth descent and touching down gently on the short runway. He stops well short of the end of the runway.

The airport’s extreme cliff location can also be seen. The runway, in the city of Funchal, sits on a platform that is partly over the ocean. The runway is supported by 180 columns, each about 70 meters tall.

A voiceover explains that the location of Madeira Airport is subject to “heavy turbulence, wind changes” and is “sheer close to the ground due to the surrounding hills,” thus making it “one of the most dangerous” runways in the world. Since “below 500 feet, the wind” becomes “turbulent”, the captain needs to be highly “trained” to make a landing here. The pilot has to “fly” quite “close to the terrain” while approaching the runway.

Check out yet another video of flight landings at the airport:

Unsurprisingly, the now-viral footage has drawn several reactions on TikTok, with many praising the pilot’s skills and others agreeing with how dangerous the landing looked. The post has since been watched more than two million times and has garnered over 4 lakh likes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here