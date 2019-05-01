Take the pledge to vote

Viral TikTok Video Shows Groom Playing PUBG at His Own Wedding

The viral video shows the young man playing PUBG on his phone, as hie wife sits next to him, and watches cluelessly as he blatantly continues to ignore her.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 8:41 AM IST
Viral TikTok Video Shows Groom Playing PUBG at His Own Wedding
The viral video shows the young man playing PUBG on his phone, as hie wife sits next to him, and watches cluelessly as he blatantly continues to ignore her.
The PUBG madness has taken desi netizens by storm, and there's not a shred of doubt about this. Around the country, people have gone to extreme lengths to express their fondness for the game which has youngsters hooked to their phones.

Now, a hilarious video has gone viral on social media which features newly-weds; no, not basking in their marital glory, because the groom seems engrossed in his phone. And what was he doing on his phone, you ask, when he should have been focusing on his doting wife?

He was playing PUBG.

Yes, you heard that right. No, we aren't kidding about this.

The viral video shows the young man playing PUBG on his phone, as his wife sits next to him, and watches cluelessly as he blatantly continues to ignore her. Since it's a wedding, there's loud music playing in the background. But the man couldn't care less. Well, as they say, nothing stands between a guy and his PUBG.

That is not all. The video also shows a relative offering a gift to the "happy" couple. But the groom pushes it away because it apparently blocks his view. Throughout the video, the bride sits quietly and watches her husband play the game. The video has been recorded and uploaded on TikTok.



Now we really do not know if the video is real or has been merely staged for TikTok; whatever the case may be, PUBG is an internet sensation for a reason, with millions of Indians practically addicted to the game. And let's not forget, both PUBG and TikTok almost got banned in India a few weeks ago.
