TikTok Woman Bumped into Her Bed While Filming Video and Became a Global Meme

We’ve all bumped into our beds unintentionally and what follows is, obviously, pain. For Katey Bridges, the situation was no different. While making a TikTok video, Bridges, after setting her camera to show off her outfit, takes a step back and accidentally hits the bed frame. And naturally, a brief mournful scream was heard.

In an effort to embrace the blooper, she uploaded the video, and the rest is history. While for Bridges, it was just a pain-induced cry, for the internet, it was much more than that. TikTok users went gaga over the video and carved out some fine quality content. Their creativity broke all bounds and resulted in some collaborations that the internet will cherish forever.

A Twitter user was kind enough to build a thread of these hilarious TikTok clips and netizens contributed to the thread with their favourite mergers. But first, let’s take a look at the original video.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>first of all, the actual video by itself is funny af. <a href=”https://t.co/XB2sLFMGjU”>pic.twitter.com/XB2sLFMGjU</a></p>— Da’Shaun | they/them (@DaShaunLH) <a href=”https://twitter.com/DaShaunLH/status/1515921254347333636?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

And now, behold the clips that will definitely make you chuckle.

Nelly’s Dilemma reworked quite artfully.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>kelly rowland got competition out here <a href=”https://t.co/jfcqDY9lMO”>pic.twitter.com/jfcqDY9lMO</a></p>— Da’Shaun | they/them (@DaShaunLH) <a href=”https://twitter.com/DaShaunLH/status/1515921938090274818?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Bee Gees brothers must have been really proud right now.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>this is the first video i saw and there were real tears in my eyes <a href=”https://t.co/Uk8yGoFEWG”>pic.twitter.com/Uk8yGoFEWG</a></p>— Da’Shaun | they/them (@DaShaunLH) <a href=”https://twitter.com/DaShaunLH/status/1515921440033447937?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

One for the Potterheads! The scream fits perfectly.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>idk if this one will be as funny to y’all as it is to me, but i hollered <a href=”https://t.co/A8Pe6hx8F9″>pic.twitter.com/A8Pe6hx8F9</a></p>— Da’Shaun | they/them (@DaShaunLH) <a href=”https://twitter.com/DaShaunLH/status/1515922221339979778?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Here are some equally hilarious duets.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>The best one IMO <a href=”https://t.co/hTp3tVha7o”>pic.twitter.com/hTp3tVha7o</a></p>— Seun (@seunisking) <a href=”https://twitter.com/seunisking/status/1515974178058424324?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>https://twitter.com/_Shar__/status/1516024300171833344

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Don’t forget this one <a href=”https://t.co/u1DOL4hDit”>pic.twitter.com/u1DOL4hDit</a></p>— Maya (@mayaanitaCM) <a href=”https://twitter.com/mayaanitaCM/status/1516480772902895620?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 19, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

The thought that went into this one is just mindblowing!

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Not Yall Missing This One <a href=”https://t.co/LExlpXgt5p”>pic.twitter.com/LExlpXgt5p</a></p>— Bratty & Reckless (@ocpettygodking) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ocpettygodking/status/1516041089626554374?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Oh, and how can we forget about vocal virtuoso, Andy Bernard from The Office.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>We have a winner <a href=”https://t.co/ym1MUqyLqz”>pic.twitter.com/ym1MUqyLqz</a></p>— ALBY LAD (@AlbyLad_) <a href=”https://twitter.com/AlbyLad_/status/1516537302813716487?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 19, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Even singer Michael Buble couldn’t keep himself from hopping on the trend.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>The way Michael’s trying not to laugh <a href=”https://t.co/k2pJntwIPq”>pic.twitter.com/k2pJntwIPq</a></p>— Unlucky Lingerie (@unluckylingerie) <a href=”https://twitter.com/unluckylingerie/status/1516196243164512256?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Here’s Tesher ripping out a Punjabi Banger.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”und” dir=”ltr”> <a href=”https://t.co/WEmyA81Raa”>pic.twitter.com/WEmyA81Raa</a></p>— zai (@zaiiii1_) <a href=”https://twitter.com/zaiiii1_/status/1516051130677186575?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Amanda chimed in too!

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>This the one that did it for me <a href=”https://t.co/70E2DtaOxC”>pic.twitter.com/70E2DtaOxC</a></p>— rust belt city girl (@heymiashea) <a href=”https://twitter.com/heymiashea/status/1515932243004379141?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

With social media having a field day, it was not long before the woman of the hour, Bridges, showed up. Gracing the thread, she retweeted it and along with it, wrote, “Hi. It is me.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Hi. It’s me <a href=”https://t.co/h0vQPz7HzY”>https://t.co/h0vQPz7HzY</a></p>— Kate (@kateybridges) <a href=”https://twitter.com/kateybridges/status/1516089373284048899?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

What do you think about her clip?

