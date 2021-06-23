TikToker Captures Mysterious ‘Ball Lightning’ And Scientists are Unable to Explain it

Have you ever heard of ‘ball lightning’? A picture of this rare lightning has been shared by a TikToker and is taking over the internet. Mary-Ann Fletcher from the UK captured a rare view of lightning that even scientists are not able to figure out how it formed. Sharing the incredible video on her TikTok account, Mary mentioned that this type of lightning is known as ‘Ball lightning’, which is the rarest form of lightning. The clip has garnered several reactions. A user called the view ‘Thor’ while another commented that the view looks like Sonic doing his daily laps. Ball lightning is an unexplained phenomenon. It is described as luminescent, spherical objects that can be pea-sized to several meters in diameter or in simple words, they look like balls of electricity. It is said to be considerably longer than a normal lightning bolt. Although scientists have proposed a number of hypotheses to explain this rare phenomenon, the data on-ball lightning remains low. It is so rare that how it forms other than by heat, static, electricity and humidity is still undiscovered.

Watch here:

There is a range of possibilities behind the cause of ‘Ball lightning’. In 2012, researchers from China’s Northwest Normal University recorded the appearance of ball lightning while studying a thunderstorm. The phenomenon took place after a lightning strike and travelled along the floor. The detected silicon, iron and calcium in the ball through a device called a spectrometer. All the elements were present in the soil this supports the theory that Ball lightning takes place when oxygen reacts with the ground, LadBible Reported.

Other studies have explained it as microwave radiation produced when it hits the ground.

This is not the first time that this rare phenomenon has been captured. Earlier, a teacher witnessed a large bolt of lightning crossing the sky, following the path of the bend of the rainbow.

