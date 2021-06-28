TikToker Explains the Dark Backstory Behind Popular Nursery Rhyme 'Humpty Dumpty' in Viral Video

Remember the rhyme Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall? For most of us, this English rhyme has been part of the initial learning experience in school and it’s a memory that we will never forget in a lifetime. The innocent verse is a tale of an anthropomorphic egg character named Humpty Dumpty who, in its attempt to climb over a wall, fell of it and broke into pieces that could never be joined back together. Seems like a pretty plain story, right? But many across the world believe that this innocent-sounding riddle has a deep dark meaning to it.

Decoding the ‘dark’ meaning behind this nursery rhyme for her followers, comic artist Mackenzie Barmen recently shared a video on her TikTok profile. Barmen, who is quite popular for sharing funny on the short video sharing app, shared a historic perspective to Humpty Dumpty rhyme.

The video starts off with Barmen singing the rhyme. Pretending to be another character, she then asks her other self if she had any idea about what was she singing about. Barmen then introduces a bit of historic connotation to this rhyme and tell the tale of King Richard III, King of Englandand Lord of Ireland from 1483 until his death in 1485. She reveals that his horse was nicknamed ‘Wall’,off which he fell during the last battle of his life. He was bludgeoned so hard by the enemies that after his death, even the pieces of his body could notbe put back together.

Barmen implied that Humpty Dumpty rhyme was inspired by the tragic real-life events of Richard III.

This TikTok video so far has got over 2 million views with several reactions from the users. Posting their reaction to this dark story behind this innocent rhyme, several users wrote that it has ruined the happy childhood memories attached to the poem.

