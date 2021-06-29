TikToker Fumes After Stranger Attempts to Compensate for Car Damage With Chocolates

Returning to a damaged car after you left it all fine in parking is nothing less than a nightmare. We all know how expensive car repairs can be and when you have to spend money from your pocket because of some stranger’s mistake, it can be frustrating, to say the least. A woman from the US was left frustrated after she saw that her car was damaged at Walmart parking while she had gone to do shopping. But that was not all of her, the stranger who caused the damage had left a note behind that made things more infuriating. Sharing her experience in a TikTok video, the user @viralgalaxy narrates how she returned back to her car to find it damaged. She then spotted a note along with two chocolate bars tucked under the wiper of the windscreen. While she would have expected to find the contact details of the stranger who had caused the damages, she instead found an apology message that made the situation worse.

In the message, the stranger wrote that while they could not afford to pay for the damage, they were leaving behind two bars of chocolate as a token of apology. The message ended with a winking smiley.

The woman then pans the camera to show the extent of the damage caused by this stranger and it was not something that can be covered up by gifting two chocolate bars. The right side of the car was severely damaged and dented with scrape marks suggesting that another vehicle had crashed right into it.

Making it even worse for the woman was the fact that her insurance provider had refused to pay for the damage and told her that there was not anything that they could do. Since being shared online, the video so far has garnered over 6 lakh views along with 1.2 lakh likes on the short video sharing application.

Reacting to the video, users expressed their concern for the woman’s car damage and said that the note left behind by the strangers was like rubbing salt on wounds.

