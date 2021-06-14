TikToker Gets Stuck in Chair While Creating Video Content, Fire Department Comes to Rescue

Sydney Jo revealed that fans would pay $1.99 per minute, that is Rs. 145.49, to watch creators placing themselves in difficult positions and then get free.

There is no end to bizarre and hilarious content on social media. And this recent incident proves it right. We have often seen Tik Tok videos that leave us gobsmacked but at times they turn out to be dangerous for the maker. A horrifying example has come from Michigan. A TikTok user named Sydney Jo filmed a video in which she trapped herself in a folding chair. And next, she had to come out of it. As Jo had done similar videos earlier, she very well knew how to go about it. But things didn’t go right this time.

Jo tried to wiggle out of the chair but was unable to budge out of it. The folding chair was stuck on her waist making it difficult for her to come out of it safely. After struggling for 30 minutes, Jo realised that she will not be able to make it. She closed her video and went live using Tik Tok to share her plight on the popular video-sharing app. The chair was stuck on her tailbone making movement difficult for her. In the live Jo said that she is panicking as she is clueless about how to get rid of the chair.

The 27-year-old informed that for the past 9 years, she has been creating content for the ‘fetish community.’ She said that her following increased due to her “stuck" clips in particular. Jo revealed that fans would pay $1.99 per minute, that is Rs. 145.49, to watch creators placing themselves in compromising positions and then get free.

According to BuzzFeed News Jo’s followers suggested her to call the local fire department and she did the same. With the help of elaborate tools, fire officials were able to free her. Luckily Jo did not suffer any injuries.

Both the videos of Jo being trapped and rescued were later shared on YouTube as well. In very little time, they have garnered millions of views.

