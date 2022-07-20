TikToker Goes Around Asking for Handshakes. This is How Women Vs Men React

A rather simple-looking TikTok trend has highlighted how women are always on their guard while in public spaces. The video shared on Twitter shows a man approaching random people with the aim to shake hands. When the TikToker approached men with his hand held out, he was met with benign handshake and smiles. But when the same TikToker approached random women with his hand held out they either dodged him or ignored him completely. Some women also tried to make sense of the situation as the man made his way toward them.

This clear distinction between how men and women react to random men approaching them has highlighted how years of traumatic experiences faced by women have influenced their behaviour.

People are sharing their reactions to the TikTok video that has now been viewed by over 15 million users on Twitter. A user commented, “The privilege of the ones who were never harassed just by walking in the street.”

The privilege of the ones who were never harassed just by walking in the street. — c i n c i a está queimando com o Jack 🔥 (@tintiamilitao) July 19, 2022

Another user pointed out, “You expect me to shake your hand during a pandemic? Okay. Women are inherently more cautious with random a** men sticking their hands out while holding a camera.”

1. You expect me to shake your hand during a PANDEMIC? Okay.

2. Women are inherently more cautious with random ass men sticking their hands out while holding a camera. — Jillian #SaveTomSwift (@jillian_burkitt) July 20, 2022

A user shared why women in the video might have restrained themselves from shaking the man’s hand and commented, “Men never had a strange man hold their hand firmly while dragging them into the conversation, refusing to let go, and it shows.”

Men never had a strange man hold their hand firmly while dragging them into conversation, refusing to let go, and it shows. — Victoria Lee (@VickiSnipez) July 19, 2022

“Every man in this thread who doesn’t see why this is a problem while ignoring every woman in this thread explaining why: You are part of the problem and actively proving it,” wrote another user.

Every man in this thread who doesn’t see why this is a problem, while ignoring every woman in this thread explaining WHY: YOU are part of the problem and actively proving it. — Kirsty ♿️👩‍🦼 (@scrapchallenge1) July 19, 2022

A woman shared her experience of facing harassment from her teenage years and commented, “When I was ~19 an older male customer went to shake my hand in my Borders, and then wouldn't release it, and held me, hostage, while flirting with me, including cupping my bare upper arm with his free hand, and when I tell you I've never allowed a strange man to shake my hand again.”

When I was ~19 an older male customer went to shake my hand in my Borders, and then wouldn't RELEASE it, and held me hostage while flirting w/ me, including cupping my bare upper arm w/ his free hand, and when I tell you I've never allowed a strange man to shake my hand again!!!! — suffering lady knight (@muirmarie) July 18, 2022

Another user commented, “Men don’t have to fear that the handshake is going to result in anything but a handshake. Women don’t have that luxury.”

Men don’t have to fear that the handshake is going to result in anything but a handshake. Women don’t have that luxury — Kit 🌈 (@TokingHalfling) July 19, 2022

What are your thoughts on this video?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.