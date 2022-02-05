TikToker Harasses Wild Elephant in Viral Video From Sri Lanka, Internet is Livid

Although social media has provided a platform for most people to share their interesting stories online, it does not have a filter for irresponsible content creators. Case in point, a recent video, shared by a TikTok user in Sri Lanka, shows how they violated a wild elephant’s space and acted with hostility toward them. The video, posted by the user Shashika Gimhandha, shows how a person reacted when they chanced upon the animal at night.

The TikTok video, shared on Twitter by Poorna Seneviratne, shows a person driving their vehicle at night with their headlights on full beam. As the vehicle drove the headlight fell on a wild elephant who was crossing the road. The vehicle stopped and the driver deliberately used the headlight of their vehicle to violate the elephant’s space. The agitated elephant could be heard whimpering as the driver kept the lights on it. The elephant was seen moving backwards in a dilemma and the vehicle followed the elephant’s tracks. This continued until the helpless elephant was forced to go back into the woods adjacent to the road. The text on the TikTok video read, “Content creation for views need to stop, Let them live life in peace if you cannot find it yourself.”

Seneviratne also shared the video with a tweet that read, “If you don’t have an ounce of brains to not realize that this is absolutely disgusting and wrong, you need to be absolutely destroyed. Do not endanger and disturb wildlife for stupid social media views. It ain’t cool. This guy needs to be found and dealt with.”

Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardena also expressed his views to the incident as he tweeted, “Not the first time this has happened in Sri Lanka and it’s time we stop this playful behaviour. Let the animals live peacefully.”

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan also shared his reaction to the viral video and tweeted, “Identify the animal here. What a pathetic behaviour. You go in your home and do this. Just for a tik-tok video. From Sri Lanka. Such people should be called out.”

The video has left netizens livid who are snubbing the vehicle driver for disturbing the animal.

