TikToker Leaves Internet Baffled With His Remarkable Video Editing Skills

TikTokers today are doing much more than just lip-sync to videos and dancing to trends. People showcase a variety of talent — ranging from comedy sketches, cooking, and animation to video editing. One such talented person recently uploaded a video displaying his video editing skills and that has gone viral.

The video was uploaded by a user named Christian Kesniel, who has also danced in the video. He is both a dancer and a video editor and uses these skills to entertain people online. The video that went viral had multiple Christians (superimposed on the same background through video editing) dancing to a song in five different coloured sweatshirts.

But the catch is that by the end of the video, the sweatshirts changed colours and shifted positions, and you wouldn’t even notice it until the very end when the figures changed positions.

It is very difficult to figure out exactly when the sweatshirts change colour. But it is not impossible. If you concentrate on Christian in the middle for the whole period, you notice that the colour of his jumper slowly changes. The transition is so smooth that it almost goes unnoticed while watching the five figures dancing together. It only hits you that the colours have changed when the figures change position at the very end.

Christian has blown minds with his video editing skills. The video has gained more than 6 crore views on TikTok alone. The video went viral on Instagram too when multiple meme pages mentioned the video with the caption – “When did his hoodie change colour?” The video gained more than 5 crore views on a page called Factsdailyy and more than 40 lakh likes. People in the comments section tried explaining the video to others who seemed baffled by the optical illusion in the video.

