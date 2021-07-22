TikToker Makes 'Jugaad' Air Conditioner With Household Objects in Viral Video

With the temperature soaring, it has become difficult for people to step out. On July 21, Britain recorded its hottest day of the year. According to some reports, heatwave sweltered many parts of England and Wales and 8 people have died so far due to the same. An extreme heat weather warning has already been issued by the Met Office for the first time in many parts of the UK.

Several news reports have revealed that the warning has been issued for large parts of Wales, areas of Southern and Central England, and complete South-West England. Even fans alone cannot provide respite to people from the heatwaves and hot weather. Therefore, people are left with two options — coolers and air-conditioners. But not everyone can use the high-electricity-consuming equipment. People have to keep their electricity metre in consideration while using coolers and air-conditioners.

In this time, when the demand for coolers and electricity consumption has increased, a TikToker’s video showcasing how to make a DIY air-conditioner with household objects has become quite popular on social media. The clip has gone viral on the internet and has already garnered millions of views.

The TikToker with a username@sam.southall02 has invented a simple hack to make things cool. He has used basic household items to bring together an AC unit. In the video, he instructs people to first close all windows and doors. Next, people have to grab something like a frozen water bottle or anything similar. Sam places it behind a desk fan.

The idea of the hack is that due to the frozen water bottle, the air generated by the fan will be colder as compared to the normal room air. In order to adapt this method, individuals would need frozen water bottles or other coolants in large numbers.

Many TikTok users agreed that the hack is effective, while some were concerned about the condensing water will eventually flood the room.

What do you think about this ‘simple hack’ of cooling your room?

