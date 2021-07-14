TikToker Rates Emergency Alarm Systems From Around the World and the Netizens are Loving It

Have you ever wondered how the emergency alarms differ from country to country? Well look no more, for a hilarious TikTok video is introducing netizens to the variety of sounds used as emergency alarms in some of the countries. The 57-second long video by TikToker @calvinkrause was posted on Twitter by Setota H on Monday.

In the video, the young man announces that he will be rating the Emergency Alert System (EAS) alarms from countries around the world. The first country he rates is the United States, whose emergency alarm Calvin described as a computer from the 80s and rated with a three out of ten. The next country he rated was Japan. The Japanese EAS alarm sound shared by the TikToker was not like a typical alarm sound and was rated nine out of ten. According to Calvin’s description, it was as if the person who chose the sound did not want to scare people but at the same time wanted them to know that something was going on. Rating Australia’s EAS sound with one out of ten, Calvin commented that the sound lacked the spice. While Israel’s alarm system received a perfect ten for its ominous sounding alarm that would surely make its listeners feel as if they are in “hell” according to Calvin’s description.

The video also included EAS sounds of countries like Denmark, France, Italy, Finland, and Greece. The video has been viewed over 720k times since it was shared on the microblogging site.

this guy on tiktok rated emergency alarm sounds from different countries and there's no reason it should be this funny 💀 pic.twitter.com/i0YsB4OuMe— setota h (@setotah) July 12, 2021

Reacting to the video a few users commented how the EAS sounds of their own country brought back traumatic memories even if the video was made in good humour. A survivor of the 2011 tsunami in Japan commented, “That sound from Japan is real and sends my heart racing even now. Trauma related to the 2011 great eastern Japan quake.” The user who goes by the name Charles also shared his view on the EAS sound of the country and wrote, “Seriously, it’s trying to be nice, but it doesn’t matter when it’s signaling you may die in a few seconds.”

That sound from Japan is real and sends my heart racing even now.Trauma related to the 2011 great eastern japan quake. Seriously, it’s trying to be nice, but it doesn’t matter when it’s signaling you may die in a few seconds. — Charles (@SplinterReality) July 13, 2021

One user found Italy’s alarm quite fun as it had some peppy beats and mentioned that he would like to move to the country.

It’s Italy for me 😂— Chin Up Nigga (@AskkkDre) July 13, 2021

Meanwhile an American user wrote that their country never takes emergency situations seriously and that reflects on the choice of EAS sound as well.

America don’t take shit seriously. That’s why our alarm is a joke 🤦🏽‍♂️😂— Peter Jason Quill (@StarLord_A0) July 13, 2021

Here is what netizens had to say about other EAS sounds:

Fun times when the emergency alarm goes off in your office in New Zealand ☠— Sarah Carson (@Sarah_D_C) July 13, 2021

Those are all heart attack noises.— 😷 #saferecordkeepingpractices (@Li64417826) July 13, 2021

Greece made me felt legit ill.— Natalie (@natalieorama_) July 13, 2021

Finland: isn't that the "ascending" ringtone from Nokia? 😂😂😂😂😂😂— ✨ 𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓲 🌙 (@keiittycat) July 13, 2021

The TikToker even made a second part of the EAS rating for other countries as well:

Which EAS sound amused you the most?

