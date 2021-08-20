TikToker Shares Forbes-Style List of Rich Friends, Says It's 'Motivating'

There are certain things best left unknown, no matter if the person in question is a close friend or family member. Now when we talk about the list of things that should not be asked about, one's salary or net worth also figures in the list. It isn't every day that you muster the courage to ask your friend's salary. Above this all, it is even more challenging to find out their total bank balance. These are details that most of us keep with ourselves only and are hesitant sharing with others.

Recently a TikToker named Tom Cruz shocked the internet when he shared a list of his rich friends on TikTok. The list, similar to that of Forbes, contained incomes of each of his friends. Tom is an investor and his video has now gone viral and is being shared on social media. In the clip, he can be seen showing a glimpse of the Forbes-style list. The detailed list contains columns of incomes, bonuses and availability to travel. Tom even mentioned that few years back he and his friends started making a spreadsheet to analyse their wealth. He talks about each column and says that such lists prove useful when it comes to avoiding awkward situations. Many were impressed by the list were some were outraged. People even thought that it was some kind of a joke, but Tom cleared the air and stressed on the seriousness of the list.

What in the wealth is this pic.twitter.com/NTPTKT5CZG— Karim Alammuri (@Radio_Reem) August 18, 2021

He further added that the list is pretty convenient and motivates one to handle their finances better. It prevents you from spending towards activities you wouldn't want to spend on. Hence, preventing awkward situations. His creation, no matter how odd and controversial, will prove helpful when one wants to save money or ensure that they don't exceed their budget. The video gained a lot of traction and is being shared by people.

Twitter users took to the comment section to share their witty thoughts on the list. One commented on "Broke Bobby" a friend featured in the list and said: "Broke Bobby @ 125k annually". While another comment read: "I just want to know why his 3 richest friends are more inclined to spend less on a 3 day vs. a 7 day but it’s the opposite when you start looking from down the list, going up."

Broke Bobby @ 125k annually 🤣🤣🤣🤣— Cache Money AAAA-Records (@malonejohnson93) August 18, 2021

I just want to know why his 3 richest friends are more inclined to spend less on a 3 day vs. a 7 day but it’s the opposite when you start looking from down the list, going up.— I (@Zang___) August 18, 2021

I need the phone numbers of the single ones on the spreadsheet— Corona is Temporary! But GAZA IS FOREVER 🇯🇲 (@chillzchillie) August 18, 2021

Some even said that they want the number of the single guys in the list.

