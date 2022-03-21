TikToker Shares How She Fell in Love with Homeless Man Outside Supermarket

A tale of love that might seem straight out of a Hollywood film is apparently a true one. This is the story of a woman named Jasmine Grogan, who found her partner in a homeless man whom she met outside a supermarket. Now, the couple even shares two kids together. According to a report by Daily Star, Jasmine shared her unusual love story on TikTok and detailed how she stumbled upon her better half. Having gone shopping one day, Jasmine spotted a homeless man named Macauley Murchie, outside a supermarket and decided to help him by offering money. However, Macauley did not accept Jasmine’s help, which caused her to keep thinking about him. After getting done with the shopping, Jasmine again went to the man and asked if she “could help him anyway.” Adamant enough, Macauley still refused to take help but instead offered to help Jasmine by keeping her shopping bags in the taxi.

Following this, Jasmine offered him food and Macauley finally agreed. “He was embarrassed but he said yes and we went for some dinner,” Jasmine wrote. The dinner proved to be a turning point in the duo’s life as Jasmine struck a chord with Macauley. Jasmine revealed that they talked about Macauley’s life and that she even bought him a phone so that they could remain in touch.

“I couldn't stop thinking about him,” Jasmine wrote. She then shared that she once asked Macauley for a lunch together and then even got him new clothes from her house. Later, Jasmine asked him if he wanted to stay at her house for the night but “he ended up staying a lot longer than one night.”

Having spent enough time together, the duo soon fell in love and a relationship took off. According to Jasmine, they later went on multiple dates while Macauley transformed himself.

Strengthening their relationship, Macauley proposed to his lady love and now the couple even shares two kids together. “We are so glad our paths crossed and believe everything happens for a reason,” wrote Jasmine. She further claimed that Macauley sparked up her life and now she is head over heels in love with him.

