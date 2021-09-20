TikToker Sits on Boyfriend's Back at Subway in Viral Picture. Not everyone is Happy

A picture of a woman sitting on a man as a chair at a subway station premises has gone viral. The location of the subway remains unknown. The woman was also accused of “displaying a kinky sex act in public.” The photo of a man on all fours with a woman using his back as a chair has gone viral after it was posted by a popular Instagram account ‘SubwayCreatures’ on Friday. The caption of the post reads “And they say chivalry is dead”, which led to the debate if this was chivalry or a public display of a kinky sex act.

The woman in the picture is a TikTok user who goes by the name @sti1es on the short-video app. In the pictures posted by SubwayCreatures on September 17, she is seen wearing a lime green halterneck top and white jeans. In the pictures, she was clicked while looking down at her phone after sitting on top of a man’s back. Some commuters can also be seen standing further away from them.

The pictures attracted waves of comments. The photo has over 1,53,000 likes and 2500 comments.

“I don’t know whether to find this humiliating or sweet,” said a user. Another wrote, “If roles are reversed, should I feel the same about this pic”.

On Saturday, the woman posted a video of the incident on her TikTok account. “This summer’s must-have accessory is a boy chair," she captioned the video.

According to DailyStar, several TikTok users commented on her video on the app. One of them wrote, “Performing kinks in public like this isn’t okay, no one around you consented to seeing this," another added while a third reflected.”

A Twitter user has posted her TikTok video wherein she can be seen sitting on a man’s back while putting out her phone and raising it overhead to show the viewers of her “boy chair".

The woman reportedly was surprised that her photo and videos made it on social media.

