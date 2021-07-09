TikToker Demonstrates 'Right' Way To Wash Hair, Gets Trolled Instead

Selecting the right hair care routine is a tiresome task for many of us. Since childhood, we have been told to take care of our hair as it plays a major role in our overall looks and also reflects our health. Hair cleansing is the first and most important step in hair care. Choosing the right quantity of shampoo to wash your tresses can be the best solution for hair care, a hairdresser in her TikTok video suggests.

In the video, Sara Broiley shampooed a model to show the right quantity of shampoo to wash the hair. Sara advised to not squeeze too much of the product even if you have long hair. She first mentioned that the hair should be wet before you start applying the shampoo.

She advised to take a small quantity of hair cleanser and make it lather in both palms and then apply this to your hair. She then asked to repeat the same process but this time the cleansing product needs to be applied to the scalp and then finally washed.

However, many of the viewers didn’t seem to like the hair stylist’s advice on properly washing the hair and trolled her. Some of the users criticised Sara for using less shampoo, and joked whether it is being used for the head or the armpits.

One of the users commented that she feels an idiot for using shampoo in large amounts, adding that she now realised why her hair has always been so greasy. However, another user differed saying her hair is too long to be cleaned with a little squeeze.

While the hair stylist was trolled for her hair tips, there were some viewers who liked the video and thought they would definitely try this solution.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here