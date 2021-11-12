TikToker Claims to be 'Time Traveller' from 2027, Says He's Last Human on Earth in Future

Time travel, as we have seen it in films and television shows, is a fascinating dream for humanity. This is why when a TikTok user claimed to be a time-traveller, the videos went viral and the person received a plethora of questions in the comments. In a 21-second-long video that TikTok user unicosobreviviente posted on Monday, a downwards view , presumably from a rooftop, can be seen. There are big buildings and an empty crossroad and some cars parked on the road, but there are no humans. Yes, there is a bird flying at the beginning of the video. “My name is Javier and I am alone in the world,” the TikTok user writes in the bio. There is an Instagram account by the same username, which posts the same videos as on TikTok. “I have travelled in time since 2027 and I am alone in the world.” Reacting to the video, which has garnered over 2.2 million views on TikTok, another social media user pointed out that these were actually videos from the lockdown. “It’s obviously a video from back in lockdown when no one went out,” read the comment.

Another user said, “If you are the last human on earth then how are the traffic lights still on? How is there still electricity?”

Another user challenged Javier to do a live stream from a usually crowded location. In reply to the comments, Javier wrote, “When you wake up, everything changes place. I am trapped between 2021 and 2027. I am in a world parallel to yours.”

Someone on social media claiming to be a time traveller and predicting events yet to happen is not so rare. According to Ladbible, another TikTok user,@aesthetictimewarper, who claimed to be a time traveller, made several bold predictions asking people to be prepared for several dates. For example, the user claimed that NASA would find a mirrored earth on August 3, 2021. The prediction turned out to be false as NASA made no such discovery.

