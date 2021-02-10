TikToker Uses Turmeric Face Mask, Ends Up with Orange Colour on Face for Weeks

For centuries, Indian beauty recipes have utilised the benefits of multipurpose root of turmeric. From health to cosmetic reasons, turmeric is touted as a cure for almost everything. However, when a woman inspired by this Indian magical recipe tried it to treat her acne and it ended up horribly for her. A minor TikTok celebrity Lauren Rennie tried to follow a DIY recipe found online and learned the drawbacks of following internet suggestions blindly. Her whole face turned a sickly orange and it lasted for days!

According to the DIY (Do it Yourself) suggestion she found, she created a homemade mask. The recipe, however, missed one key step- where to apply and how long to leave the mask on. Her face was dyed the colour of a Cheeto snack. Even when she tried to wash it off with soap and water, the colour wouldn’t budge and she looked like that for three weeks.

“For like the last three weeks, I’ve had really bad skin. I’ve been breaking out in spots all over my face, but mainly across my lip line,” she said in one of her Tik-Tok videos, according to a Times Now report. While researchingto get rid of the problem, she came across the DIY turmeric face mask. "I could literally go downstairs and make right now in my kitchen. So I did. It's got benefits like acne, wrinkles, and skin irritation. So I was like yeah let's go,” she said.

The Tik-Tok has over a million views.

Turmeric is a good remedy for beauty needs but it’s important to remember to only apply it on affected areas. Not the whole face. It should also be applied for a very brief time as the colour is quite potent. The plant has a compound known as curcumin, which is an oily compound. Like the chlorophyll that gives green colour to the plants but much stronger and transferrable. The curcumin oil and powder extracted from turmeric is used a colouring agent as well.