TikToker Wins Guinness World Record For Biggest Mouth Gape

A US woman has set a record for having the largest mouth gape of any woman in the world. With a larger-than-life mouth, the 31-year-old from Connecticut has bagged the Guinness World Record in the female category. With a capacious gape of 6.52 cm i.e. 2.56 inches, she was confirmed for sporting the world’s biggest mouth gape. Samantha Ramsdell’s sizable jaw has landed her more than 1 million followers on TikTok. She claims she can fit a whole apple in her world-record meatball muncher. She showed off the unusually giant size of her mouth in several videos she posted on social media. Samantha visited her local dentist in South Norwalk, where her gape was measured. A Guinness adjudicator accompanied her, where Dr. Elke Cheung used digital callipers to determine her mammoth maw’s size at a mind-boggling 2.56 inches from top to bottom lip. Thereafter, she held the record-beating out every other female kisser in the world.

Samantha told Guinness, “Being 31 and being able to get a record for something that really I was so insecure about, something that I wanted to keep so small, it’s great because now it’s like one of the biggest, best things about me. She added, “I never thought it would be possible to be this famous off my mouth, but it’s incredible. It’s really, really cool.”

In light of the special achievement, she encouraged anyone who had a “large body part or something unique and wanted to go for the Guinness World Records title” should pursue their dreams. The social media sensation asserted, Do it proud and make it your biggest asset. It’s your superpower, it is the thing that makes you special and different from everyone else walking around."

Samantha has done duet videos with her record’s male counterpart Isaac Johnson. He earned the record for his 4-inch gape. Many of her videos show her consuming various foods using her jumbo jaws from sandwiches to french fries. The 31-year-old, who initially started a page on TikTok in 2019 to flaunt her performance skills, had gawkers marvel at her supersized smackers.

Speaking to Guinness, she lamented as she recalled how kids would make fun of her big sass mouth. Despite her meteoric rise, the lip-fluencer admits the fascination with her gargantuan gabber was rather frustrating in the beginning. She wanted to be known for her singing and comedy videos but learned to embrace her mammoth mandibles over the course of time.

Now, Samantha feels great that what was earlier a matter of insecurity, has now become a point of celebration.

