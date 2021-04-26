TikToker's Viral Story of Becoming a Grandfather at 39 Leaves Netizens Amused

Whenever we hear the word ‘grandparents’, we imagine elderly people with grey hair. However, a TikToker changed this definition when he revealed to his 58,000 followers that he recently became a grandfather at the age of 39. At an age when many people are still struggling with their kids’ naughtiness, this declaration by Carl Paoli has left people confused.

Paoli had posted a TikTok video at the beginning of the month in which he can be seen taking a baby bottle to his wife who was holding a baby. Looking at the video, his followers must have initially thought that it was his baby, but his caption came as a shock which read, “The finest for the finest #grandpalife.”

Since Paoli did not appear too old to be a grandfather, TikToker users flooded his comment section with curious questions. One such user even presumed that Paoli was around 25-years-old. But finally, one TikTok user plucked up the courage to ask him his age, to which Paoli replied he was 39-years-old.

Since the netizens could not wrap their heads around this fact, Paoli shared another TikTok video on April 20 to satisfy their curiosity where he went on to explain how he became a grandfather at such a young age.

In the video, Paoli revealed that he and his wife had adopted a 17-year-old girl who has turned 23 now and has recently given birth to a boy, thus making Carl and his wife grandparents.

Paoli also shared how much he loves and is enjoying the role of a grandfather. Paoli has shared the video on Instagram too.

Social media users were delighted to know Paoli’s beautiful story and wished his grandson to have a blessed life.

Over one million people have watched the clip since it has been shared on the video-sharing app and it has received around 2.55 lakh likes and over 1, 500 comments.

