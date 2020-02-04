TikTok's New Bizzare Challenge Has Users Blindly Flashing Phone Camera Into Their Eyes

Social media has eased the life of a lot of people. With a single click, people sitting in far-flung areas can interact with their near and dear ones all over the world. However, sometimes users resort to bizarre experiments to gain traction that may lead in disastrous consequences.

Video-sharing platform TikTok has now come into the limelight after a dangerous trend started circulating on the internet. Users have launched an “eye challenge”, wherein they record videos of their eyeballs with the phone’s camera flash on and then use TikTok’s S5 filter to change eyes colour.

According to Mirror UK, the trend came to the fore last summer with a TikTok user Maliabroo sharing a video, where she claimed that if anybody has brown eyes then S5 filter on the app changes them to blue. In the end, her eyes apparently turned blue.

The video has so far received over 11, 000 likes and has got over 155 comments, the report added.

Mirror UK added that the S5 filter is a pre-set filter on TikTok, which gives a blue appearance to videos but doesn’t change one’s eye colour.

Several users warned that the “eye challenge” could lead people to ‘flash blindness’.

A few days back an ‘outlet challenge’ had become popular on TikTok, which involved inserting a part of a phone charger into a wall outlet and putting a penny into the space to generate sparks.

