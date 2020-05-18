TikTok's Hilarious Doodle Challenge is Here to Stay and it Will Bring Out the True Artist in You

There are all kinds of challenges that have been floating on the Internet since the time lockdown began. The primary objective of these challenges is to keep people occupied during this time. In the past, there have been challenges pertaining to fashion, food, dance among others.

Joining the league is the doodle challenge. The challenge requires two participants. As a part of this challenge, a sheet of paper is put on one person’s back and the other person is free to draw whatever he or she wants to. On the other hand, the second person needs to recreate the same figure that the person is drawing on his or her back by recognising the movement of a pen or pencil.

The challenge which has spread like wildfire among people belonging to all age groups has seen all kinds of pairs. Some pairs have been able to succeed in the challenge while some have drawn totally different figures.

Whatever it may be, the Doodle challenge has gained massive popularity. This challenge began on TikTok but has now also spread on to Instagram as well.

Take a look at some of these entries for the challenge:

Meanwhile, ‘Guess the Gibberish’ challenge on Instagram too has been going viral. As a part of this challenge, the person has to guess a word or a sentence from the given gibberish. The challenge is timed and one only gets a few seconds to give the correct answer.