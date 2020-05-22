TikTok's New #WipeItDown Challenge Has Riteish Deshmukh, Pietersen Trying the Magic Out

TikTok is a popular social media site that is home to millions of videos. Many of the videos are part of online challenges. Some of these challenges, which range from interesting to plain bizarre, end up becoming trends on the internet

The latest challenge which has become the talk of the town is the new mirror challenge #WipeItDown. The video features a "magical mirror", wiping which can bring a completely new personality in front of you.

Recently, Bollywood celebrity Riteish Deshmukh gave this viral challenge a try. While the Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya actor looks his usual self in one flip, another flip shows him as a bald man with a thick and long beard.

"Main Hoon Khalnayak #magicmirror #wipeitdown," the Masti actor captioned the video.

Actor and model Ankur Bhatia also tried the new viral challenge. The Haseena Parkar actor wrote, "Mirror Mirror on the Wall Description: 😎 #wipeitdown #magicmirror #fyp #wipeitdownchallenge." While he looks his "ordinary" self in one look, the actor turns into a swag personality in the other image.

Not just Bollywood stars but international cricketers have also tried their hands on the new TikTok challenge. Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen took the magical mirror challenge. "Two sides of me in the mirror...! #magicmirror," he captioned the video.

While Pietersen can be seen in an orange sweatshirt in the first look, as soon wipes the mirror he transforms into a dapper avatar with a navy blue suit. Currently, we are more used to seeing Pietersen in suits than in jerseys due to his role as a cricket commentator.

A lot of other people tried and experimented with the challenge. Here’s a look at some of them: