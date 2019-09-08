TikTok's #WaitASecToReflect Challenge is Making Users Think Twice Before Posting Inappropriate Content

Welcome to the world of TikTok. Here, you're free to let your hair down or dance in the middle of a crowded street without having a single care in the world. Moreover, no one's going to judge you for it and even if they do, who cares, right?

But a quick glance at the plethora of videos available online will establish a couple of things. One, most of these online platforms have no filters whatsoever. Any individual with a phone and decent internet connection is free to download the app and upload whatever video he or she wishes. Two, TikTok doesn't really have an age restriction. Minors, with impressionable minds, may very well be exposed to inappropriate content. Three, TikTok users in India especially have been endowed with a strange sense of freedom, since the app is so easily at their disposal. This provokes them to try out dangerous stunts or even indulge in illegal activities, as long as it gives them their two minutes of fame.

Also, let's not forget, TikTok is filled with content that is borderline pornographic in nature. From partially nude men and women prancing about on screen to lascivious comments left behind by their followers, TikTok has become the breeding ground for suggestive and sexual content.

For instance, after Home Minister Amit Shah announced the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, TikTok was flooded videos of ecstatic Indian men who believed that scrapping of the Article meant they could "get their hands on Kashmiri women."

<iframe width="340" height="700" src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed/6721665381762665729" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Similarly, concerns have also been raised over TikTok videos being shot in religious places or places of worship. A few videos, for example, were shot inside the Jama Masjid, and uploaded on TikTok. The video, which was later taken down by TikTok featured two women dancing inside the main mosque, which resulted in widespread outrage.

<iframe width="340" height="700" src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed/6683787532246715653" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

However, the new in-app challenge by TikTok, #WaitASecToReflect, takes a step forward in the right direction. It is based on the three pillars of - post no evil, share no evil, comment no evil. It encourages TikTok users to pause and reflect before they actually post something on the platform, in order to filter out any content that may be considered as problematic or controversial or may even hurt the sentiments of people.

<iframe width="340" height="700" src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed/6721328960791219457" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

<iframe width="340" height="700" src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed/6723420036733619457" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

<iframe width="340" height="700" src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed/6721963255956360449" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Most of these videos, in a playful format, urge users to think twice before uploading any content online or before commenting on any post.

