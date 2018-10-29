Actress Tilda Swinton Directs her Dogs for Opera Music Video; Watch it Here

She is one of the most versatile actors in the world, having played a kaleidoscope of characters, each with different ages, ethnicities, nationalities and even sexes. She's done everything from esoteric arthouse films to crtically-acclaimed cinema to blockbuster superhero films, and manages to always stand out in any scene, whether alone or in a crowd of characters. Now, Tilda Swinton (who else did you think we were talking about?) has found another métier to sink her teeth into, that of music video direction.The Doctor Strange star recently directed a music video for Anthony Roth Costanzo's rendition of one of George Frideric Handel’s compositions. In a surreal meeting of two very different worlds, Swinton follows her pet dogs cavorting around on a beach on the coast of Scotland to the strains of operatic, classical music.There's no real structure or narrative to the video, which is essentially a collective of clips featuring her dogs playing around the surf and sand of the beach. No human appears in the video, though the camera sometimes captures the falling shadow of the person behind the camera.Check it out below: