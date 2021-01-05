'Till Death do us Part, Chipka le Saiyan Fevicol se': Adhesive Brand is Cementing its 'Mazboot Jod' Online

"Fevicol ka mazboot jod hai Tootega nahi!"

The adhesive brand has time and again impressed its loyalists with its grandiose humour and inimitable style, thanks to their brilliant advertising on television over the years. And with a social media boom everywhere, it is only natural that our favourite adhesive brand will also join in with their impeccable sense of 'mazbooti'.

The official Twitter handle of the brand has been posting a series of hilarious tweets that has evoked equally funny responses from netizens. The latest online meme trend of how Indians and Americans respond to different socio-cultural scenario is what caught up with Fevicol too. The brand highlighted the culture difference through the use of songs.

🇺🇸 : Till death do us part 🇮🇳 : Chipka le saiyan Fevicol se — Fevicol (@StuckByFevicol) January 4, 2021

Netizens also chipped in with their own memes on the same while a few praised the brand for their ingenuity.

Vaada Raha Sanam , fevicol sa hoon , jod tootega na kabhi . — samir kumar (@samir2305) January 4, 2021

Emphasizing on the 'mazboot jod' of the adhesive, another tweet was a humorous take on a stuck page on printer.

For New Years, celebratory champagne is not unheard of. But what happens when the bottle has a mazboot cork on it? Fevicol explained through this tweet.

Two days prior to the year ending eve, awaiting December 31, the brand was stuck on the weekend, it said.

The week is here but we are still stuck on the weekend 🙃 #mondaythoughts — Fevicol (@StuckByFevicol) December 28, 2020

The curious case of missing monoliths was also tapped into by the adhesive brand. Replying to a post by a handle, Fevicol believed that the structure cannot disappear anymore, since the adhesive's holding it down on its feed.

Another tweet played up on the popular 'FLAMES' scribble and came up with this.

This one was for Christmas...especially Santa Claus.

Emotional movies cannot 'move' them...because, its them.

They posed a question to the singles on Singles Day. Check out the tweet:

Are you stuck on someone or have you moved on? #HappySinglesday — Fevicol (@StuckByFevicol) November 11, 2020

Teams are also united by the adhesive's mazboot jod.

Back in 2018, the brand had stormed their way on to the micro-blogging platform.

Our TV ads have stuck with you for years. Now, for some more hilarious ads on Twitter follow @StuckByFevicol — Fevicol (@StuckByFevicol) March 23, 2018

Owned by Pidilite Industries, the brand has been in existence since 1959 and has established itself as perhaps the most popular adhesive brand in the country. In popular culture, the brand has always been used to indicate strong sense of bonding.