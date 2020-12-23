News18 Logo

'Tim Cook is No Steve Jobs': Elon Musk Tried to Sell Tesla to Apple So Internet is Imagining 'What if'
'Tim Cook is No Steve Jobs': Elon Musk Tried to Sell Tesla to Apple So Internet is Imagining 'What if'

File images of Steve Jobs, Tim Cook and Elon Musk.

'During the darkest days of the Model 3 programme, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting,' Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday.

Buzz Staff

On Wednesday, the folks on the Internet dearly missed late Steve Jobs after Tesla chief Elon Musk revealed that he had reached out to Apple CEO Tim Cook to buy his electric car company at one-tenth of its current value during its struggling days in 2017.

Admitting that those were the "darkest days" for Tesla Model 3, Musk stated that he wanted to sell off his company.

"During the darkest days of the Model 3 programme, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting," Musk said in a tweet.

Notably, Musk's tweet comes around the same time as reports of Apple introducing its very own electric cars in 2024 have been doing the rounds.

Astonished by the revelation, Tim Cook was in the direct line of social media criticism for letting Tesla go. Many remembered the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs, who according to Twitterati, wouldn't have missed out on the "platter-of-gold opportunity". Jobs is considered one of the most influential figures and innovators in the world of technology for taking Apple to new heights as a leader.

However, many felt that the decision made by Cook was a blessing in disguise for Musk and Tesla.

Meanwhile, 2020 has been good for Musk.

A surge in Tesla's shares catapulted Elon Musk as the second-richest person in the world in November, thereby overtaking Microsoft chief Bill Gates.

The jump saw Musk's wealth rise from $7.2 billion to $127.9 billion, a Bloomberg report stated. Moreover, in 2020 alone, Musk's net worth saw the addition of $100.3 billion, the most for any person on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.


