'Tim Cook is No Steve Jobs': Elon Musk Tried to Sell Tesla to Apple So Internet is Imagining 'What if'

On Wednesday, the folks on the Internet dearly missed late Steve Jobs after Tesla chief Elon Musk revealed that he had reached out to Apple CEO Tim Cook to buy his electric car company at one-tenth of its current value during its struggling days in 2017.

Admitting that those were the "darkest days" for Tesla Model 3, Musk stated that he wanted to sell off his company.

"During the darkest days of the Model 3 programme, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting," Musk said in a tweet.

During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2020

Notably, Musk's tweet comes around the same time as reports of Apple introducing its very own electric cars in 2024 have been doing the rounds.

Astonished by the revelation, Tim Cook was in the direct line of social media criticism for letting Tesla go. Many remembered the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs, who according to Twitterati, wouldn't have missed out on the "platter-of-gold opportunity". Jobs is considered one of the most influential figures and innovators in the world of technology for taking Apple to new heights as a leader.

.@tim_cook has a hard job in the sense of “carrying on Steve Job’s legacy”. And he is no risk taker, he seems like a by the book typical manager. No way he would have bought $TSLA in its darkest days. So keep will churning out those phones and keep slowing the old phones @Apple https://t.co/Tn1GwgcsRX — རབ་བརྟན་ (@rabtensamphel) December 23, 2020

Apple hasn’t been innovative since Steve Jobs died. They scam people into buying modified chargers for all of their devices that are no longer universal with one another.Every new iPhone is just an old iPhone with a slightly better camera & a million adapter cables needed. https://t.co/6JaDbLMd9q — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 22, 2020

You know, @Apple fired Steve Jobs in the past... this tells you everything you need to know about these people... I rest my case. Just keep f*cking them all @elonmusk. We've got your back. https://t.co/BFphY9swfk — adrFinance (@adrFinance) December 23, 2020

The point of Tim Cook's existence is not too innovate but to piss on Steve Job's legacy. At the end of the day @elonmusk will build a bigger company than Apple. https://t.co/9jrN8Auj9O — Rishabh (@damnversatile) December 23, 2020

Wow!!! Tim Cook of Apple missed an opportunity of a lifetime. If Steve Jobs were to be alive, I don't think he will ever miss this kind of on-the-platter-of-gold opportunity.Leadership matters. https://t.co/UZ1UBqhrel — Brainmetry (@Brainmetry) December 23, 2020

Well, Apple let’s say.. without Steve Jobs has been just a “cash cow” and sucking the $ out of their loyal customer base. MacBook Pro back in the days had all the ports and SD card reader. Now it’s theft IMO pic.twitter.com/dSZm9i7Ln0 — eugenelee3 (@eugenelee3) December 22, 2020

It's interesting that Tim Cook refused, though ...90% certain Steve Jobs would've taken the meeting ... https://t.co/fMCRsYlHVA — (@jazzonasunday) December 22, 2020

Tim Cook is no Steve Jobs. https://t.co/xk9HJiY1R1 — TheKennedyBattalion (@kennedybattalio) December 22, 2020

He's only working for Apple, unlike Steve Jobs... https://t.co/mj6W4JDZ5v — AustinFoh (@austin_foh) December 22, 2020

However, many felt that the decision made by Cook was a blessing in disguise for Musk and Tesla.

Since the start of 2017, $TSLA is up more than 1,420%.Over the same 4-year span, $AAPL isn’t even up 420%. Sad! pic.twitter.com/H8pJvRnTTz — James Stephenson (@ICannot_Enough) December 22, 2020

Now look at tesla. It was for good https://t.co/embC6BiKBR — akshatha manjunath (@akshatha357) December 23, 2020

Wow! Apple's greatest opportunity missed out of arrogance I'm sure. I much rather @Tesla be owned by @Tesla https://t.co/5KJb4h6S9v — Francisco Lugo (@Papilug0) December 23, 2020

To be fair, @elonmusk:1. You have done better solo than you would have with an overlord; and2. #Apple's rise since then has not been shabby.#mergers are generally destructive... although I know why and I can help! https://t.co/m5jykQsBb5 — Dr. Kevin K. Boeh, Prof.B (@KevinBoeh) December 23, 2020

Coz Elon Musk is destined to change the face of AUTOMOBILE industry globally and opening new fronts for human advancement in the fields which were untouched yet. But Tim Cook wasn't.We count on you Martian. @elonmusk https://t.co/4ZThGsCrD1 — Divyanshu 3am (@divyanshu3am) December 23, 2020

Meanwhile, 2020 has been good for Musk.

A surge in Tesla's shares catapulted Elon Musk as the second-richest person in the world in November, thereby overtaking Microsoft chief Bill Gates.

The jump saw Musk's wealth rise from $7.2 billion to $127.9 billion, a Bloomberg report stated. Moreover, in 2020 alone, Musk's net worth saw the addition of $100.3 billion, the most for any person on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.