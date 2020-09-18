Tim Cook Just Announced Apple India Online Store But Desis are Worried About One Thing: Price

The wait is over. The much-awaited Apple India online store is here and it will go live in the country on September 23.

The Apple online store for India, which will be available on Apple.com/in, will now join similar e-commerce platforms that Apple has in 37 other countries, including the US and UK. The online store will be Apple’s first direct retail presence in the country.

The Apple online store for India will sell the company’s complete range of products, which includes the Apple iPhone line-up, the Mac computing device line-up, the iPad series’, Apple AirPods family, HomePod smart speaker and more.

The launch also coincides with the festive season in India with Dussehra and Diwali approaching our calendars.

Breaking the news, Apple chief Tim Cook took to microblogging site Twitter and wrote:

"We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23!"

The news was met with excitement as Apple loyalists said the online store of Apple was long due in the country.

But then the burning questions arrived. Will the taxes be reduced? Will Indians get to enjoy the Apple devices at the same price tag as those sold in the US and UK? Several Apple fans tagged Cook to have the products reasonably priced.

Over the past few weeks, Apple has given the government’s Make in India initiative a big boost by starting production of the latest generation iPhone SE as well as the flagship phones, the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max in India.