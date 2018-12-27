English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hit a Six, I'll Join Mumbai: Tim Paine Teases Rohit Sharma, Twitter Laughs Along
Sharma seemed to be enjoying the banter and was seen grinning while Paine was making his wisecracks.
(AP/PTI)
Australian Test cricket captain Tim Paine had a ball on the second day of the third Test match between the two Aussies and Indians at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday.
When Rohit Sharma was batting at the crease, during the over of Nathan Lyon, Paine, who is known for his quick wit, noted aloud that two players from the IPL's Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians are on the field, the other being Aaron Finch at short leg, who played for the latter franchise.
Trying to break Sharma's concentration by teasing him, Paine told Sharma, the Mumbai Indians’ captain, that he will join the team if Sharma hit a six. “It’s been a toss up for me between Royals and Indians, and if Rohit hits a six here, I am changing to Mumbai,” said Paine.
On-field mics and cameras picked up the exchange between the players on the pitch.
Later, Paine spoke about how there are too many English players in the Rajasthan Royals, referring to Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. “Too many Poms at the Royals,” he said.
Sharma seemed to be enjoying the banter and was seen grinning while Paine was making his wisecracks. In any case, the Indian batsman went on to score a half-century during the course of the day, even as India went on to cross the 400-run mark in the first innings at MCG.
Twitter users also joined in the fun, with many appreciating the friendly banter, as well as Paine's humour.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
When Rohit Sharma was batting at the crease, during the over of Nathan Lyon, Paine, who is known for his quick wit, noted aloud that two players from the IPL's Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians are on the field, the other being Aaron Finch at short leg, who played for the latter franchise.
Trying to break Sharma's concentration by teasing him, Paine told Sharma, the Mumbai Indians’ captain, that he will join the team if Sharma hit a six. “It’s been a toss up for me between Royals and Indians, and if Rohit hits a six here, I am changing to Mumbai,” said Paine.
On-field mics and cameras picked up the exchange between the players on the pitch.
"If Rohit hits a six here I'm changing to Mumbai" 😂#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/JFdHsAl84b— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2018
Later, Paine spoke about how there are too many English players in the Rajasthan Royals, referring to Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. “Too many Poms at the Royals,” he said.
Sharma seemed to be enjoying the banter and was seen grinning while Paine was making his wisecracks. In any case, the Indian batsman went on to score a half-century during the course of the day, even as India went on to cross the 400-run mark in the first innings at MCG.
Twitter users also joined in the fun, with many appreciating the friendly banter, as well as Paine's humour.
Tim Paine is funny great banter😂— Seth Cricket (@SethSharma7) December 27, 2018
👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽😃 once again that's a quality banter from Paine.— Michael Prince (@mikel_prinz) December 27, 2018
Loving Timmy’s banter! This is how cricket should be! Not sledging, just great banter!— Luke Harris (@FormulaFish15) December 27, 2018
Paine's banter game is top notch😂— Nikhil (@Beer_4_Life) December 27, 2018
Loving each and every minute of this! Friendly banter played within the spirit of the game and that's how it should be. Can't wait for Pant to be unleashed (I mean his banter behind the stump, remember not everyone is a Pujara jibe at Cummins) when the Aussies take guard.— Jobi P Joshi (@JobiPJ15) December 27, 2018
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results