Time Capsule 2,000 Feet Under Ram Temple in Ayodhya will Relate Facts about Ram Janmabhoomi: Trust Member

Kameshwar Chaupal, a member of the Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said on Sunday that a time capsule will be placed 2,000 feet under the ground at the site of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"The time capsule will be placed 2,000 feet into the ground so that anyone who wishes to study the history of the temple will only find facts related to Ram Janmabhoomi," Chaupal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Preparations are being made for a ceremony where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Ram temple on August 5. The occasion will also be live streamed on Doordarshan.