'Time for Moon Parade': NASA Shares Breathtaking Visuals of Saturn’s Satellites

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) acts as a lens through which we earthlings can have a glance at what the universe consists of. Through social media, NASA shares breathtaking graphics and visualization that are, literally, out of this world. Taking to their Instagram handle solely dedicated to the Hubble telescope, NASA shared a visualisation of a parade of Saturn’s moons. Four of these celestial bodies lined up one after another are seen revolving around the ringed planet. Sharing the short visualization, NASA, in the caption, wrote, “Time for a moon parade.”

“Four of Saturn’s moons move across the face of their planet in this spectacular Hubble visualization. Icy moons Enceladus and Dione are on the far left, while the large orange moon Titan and icy Mimas are on the right,” NASA added. Another amazing aspect about NASA’s clips is the mystical audio that they use for their posts. For instance, the audio used in this clip perfectly fits the coordinated activity in the abyss.

Watch the clip here:

Since shared, the clip has been liked by more than 84,000 people. Many took to the comment section to convey their amazement after seeing the parade of moons. One user wrote, “Hubble, I love you.” “Absolutely stunning,” wrote another. Unreal, Beautiful, Spectacular were few words among many that people used to describe the visuals.

Saturn has been one of the favourite and frequent guests on NASA’s Instagram account.

Out of the 82 moons postulated by scientists that the ringed planet has, 53 moons have been confirmed and christened. Titan, the orange moon seen in the clip, is Saturn’s largest moon and was the first to be discovered. Dione and Enceladus are a fascinating pair as the former is made of dense water-ice while the latter has more than 100 scorching geysers at its poles.

