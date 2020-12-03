Time is Still in this Eerie Abandoned House in UK With Newspapers from 1950s, Old Toys

An eerie abandoned farmhouse that appears to have been locked since 1950s has been rediscovered in Fleetwood, UK. The farmhouse is said to have been deserted after a family feud between two brothers, who were banned from the property by other relatives after the demise of their mother, Mary Cowell.

The farmhouse was built in 1880s by architect Thomas Thornton and it lies on the outskirts of Fleetwood, Lancashire. It appears to have been deserted over a row of inheritance between siblings, reported The Sun.

Photos of the deserted farmhouse doing rounds on social media show the once quaint countryside now features crumbling fireplaces in each room, children toys and fainted wallpaper and carpets. Covered in dust, unread newspapers from 1953 lie around and walls in each room with wallpaper are peeling away with age. Over the years, wallpapers and carpets have been bleached by the sunlight while fireplace is crumbling away. The garden of the eerie farmhouse has grown wild over the years.

A picture of children’s playroom shows a baby pram and a rocking horse sitting, covered in several layers of dust. Several other pictures feature abandoned piano, furniture and sewing machine, all appearing to be untouched for decades.

Mirror reports that the furniture looks of typical post-war era fashions, like carpets with rose floral pattern and ceiling-to-floor duck egg blue curtains. In the pictures, the countryside property seems to have been deserted with grass left to grow wild around it. The Sun reports that an urban explorer found newspapers from May 1953 lying around in the house.

Dean Slader, 32, hailing from Lanchashire shared his photographs of the house online. “I have been all over the UK with my photography and love exploring deserted buildings. This one was fascination and was like being in a time capsule.”, he told The Sun.