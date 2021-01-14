Time Might Become a ‘Non-factor’ in Assessing Particle-level Physics, a Study in Quantum Algorithms Finds

Most of us want good times to never end. We want the great moments to last long. Although this may not come true anytime soon, there might be a possibility that quantum computers can be developed which can make ‘time’ a non-factor in the assessment of particle-level physics.

Currently, basic computers use classical algorithms to solve linear equations in order to get the results. However, The Next Web reports that two new studies that have been published independently could take computing into an advanced direction and can focus on solving nonlinear differential equations using complex algorithms.

This could render time useless for quantum computers in finding immediate solutions for complex problems that are out of the reach of classical computers. Explaining it with the help of an example, the report says that artificial intelligence running on classical computers can see the picture of a ball in mid-air and predict where it is going to land.

However, the same computers are not sophisticated enough to comprehend the physics involved if the ‘scale of interactivity creates a feedback loop.’ As quantum computers don’t follow the binary rule of classical computers, it has been predicted that they can be programmed to assess particle-level physics.

Time will become a non-factor in the execution of assessment of particle-level physics if the current algorithms are developed and a powerful quantum computer can perform the function with enough speed and accuracy.

An example which has been used in the report to explain the function of such quantum computers is that if a handful of glitter is thrown at a person, then quantum-powered defence drones will instantly respond. They will be able to protect a person by standing between them and the glitter particles.

If such powerful quantum computers are created, they can also be used to forecast weather over long periods of time. Currently, it is beyond the expertise of classical computers to assess the particle interactions.

The report considers these news studies as a recipe to make complex algorithms in the future which can use quantum computers to solve hard problems as if they are ordinary tasks. The exciting advancements in the field of quantum computing includes Google performing chemical simulation on a quantum computer in August 2020.

Using quantum algorithms, the team was able to simulate a chemical mechanism. This was the largest chemical simulation performed on a quantum computer to date. They had validated that the algorithms that were being developed for the current quantum computers can achieve the precision which is required for experimental predictions.